Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (HBIO) Analysts See $0.03 EPS; Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) Shorts Down By 4.39%

Analysts expect Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report $0.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. HBIO’s profit would be $1.14 million giving it 26.08 P/E if the $0.03 EPS is correct. After having $0.03 EPS previously, Harvard Bioscience, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.13. About 4,529 shares traded. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) has declined 55.32% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) had a decrease of 4.39% in short interest. XHR’s SI was 8.19M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 4.39% from 8.57M shares previously. With 709,800 avg volume, 12 days are for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR)’s short sellers to cover XHR’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $20.59. About 27,266 shares traded. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) has declined 10.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical XHR News: 14/03/2018 – XENIA HOTELS SELLS ASTON WAIKIKI BEACH HOTEL FOR $200M; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts11Q Adjusted FFO Per Share 53c; 03/04/2018 – SDL PLC Appoints Xenia Walters as Group CFO; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q Rev $264.5M; 23/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Second Quarter 2018; 13/03/2018 – Xenia Hotels at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sees 2018 Net $105M-Net $115M; 14/03/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts Sells Aston Waikiki Beach Hotel for $200M; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q Net $55.7M; 03/05/2018 – Xenia Hotels & Resorts 1Q EPS 52c

More notable recent Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Timing Of Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Xenia Hotels & Resorts Declares Dividend For Third Quarter 2019 – Benzinga” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s (NYSE:XHR) 40% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. operates as a self-advised and self-administered real estate investment trust that invests primarily in full service, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. As of October 4, 2017, it owned 39 hotels comprising 11,533 rooms across 18 states and the District of Columbia. It has a 16.81 P/E ratio. The firm has elected to be taxed as a REIT and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold Harvard Bioscience, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 20.82 million shares or 22.76% less from 26.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 901,000 shares. Wells Fargo & Com Mn accumulated 0% or 66,620 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 0% or 2.12 million shares. Citadel Ltd Co reported 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 231,130 were accumulated by Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc. Goldman Sachs Gp accumulated 279,959 shares or 0% of the stock. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 200,000 shares. Essex Limited Liability owns 556,886 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management has 0.01% invested in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Bank Of America Corporation De reported 68,164 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 4,028 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15,500 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 0.01% or 412,848 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Company stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $278,739 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $50,524 were bought by Loewald Thomas W on Tuesday, August 20. $104,535 worth of stock was bought by LOY BERTRAND on Wednesday, September 11. Eade Katherine A. bought $98,830 worth of stock or 39,915 shares. On Friday, August 16 Green James W bought $24,850 worth of Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) or 10,000 shares.