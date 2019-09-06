Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) Stock Price Declined While Granahan Investment Management Has Decreased by $419,928 Its Position; Cove Street Capital Lowered Its Yelp (YELP) Position by $4.02 Million

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Harvard Bioscience (HBIO) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 104,982 shares as the company’s stock declined 33.87% . The hedge fund held 986,701 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, down from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Harvard Bioscience for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $95.12 million market cap company. It closed at $2.49 lastly. It is down 55.32% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HBIO News: 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Harvard Bioscience Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HBIO); 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Multi Channel Systems Launches Beta Cell Screening System for Diabetes Research, Entering New Seg; 13/03/2018 Harvard Bioscience Company Marketing Set By Janney for Mar. 19; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Tightening Expected Ranges for Both Rev and Diluted EPS in 2018 Guidance; 19/03/2018 – Harvard Bioscience at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Sees 2018 Adj EPS 20c-Adj EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience 1Q Rev $26.8M; 02/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Narrows 2018 View To Rev $120M-$123M; 01/05/2018 – Harvard Bioscience Subsidiary Data Sciences International Launches Two Telemetry Implants to Enhance Neuroscience Research

Analysts await Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.03 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.02 per share. HBIO’s profit will be $1.15 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Harvard Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 3 investors sold HBIO shares while 30 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 26.95 million shares or 0.44% more from 26.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Services Automobile Association holds 61,878 shares. Mackay Shields Lc owns 41,540 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 15,896 shares. Falcon Point Lc has invested 0.25% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Granahan Investment Mgmt Ma invested in 986,701 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Spark Investment Management Limited Co, a New York-based fund reported 33,200 shares. 520,945 were reported by Cadence Management Ltd Liability. Blackrock Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Panagora Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). Northern Trust invested in 0% or 445,730 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 0% or 7,529 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has invested 0% in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO). 9,552 were accumulated by Citigroup. Kennedy Cap Mgmt reported 0% stake.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $174,204 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by Green James W, worth $24,850 on Friday, August 16. 20,000 shares were bought by Loewald Thomas W, worth $50,524 on Tuesday, August 20.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) by 250,201 shares to 566,909 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 11,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 277,796 shares, and has risen its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD).

Analysts await Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 17.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.17 per share. YELP’s profit will be $14.20 million for 41.01 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual earnings per share reported by Yelp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.