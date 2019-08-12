Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $472,600 as Stock Price Declined; Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Increased Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38M shares traded or 33.10% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 23/03/2018 – EMA panel recommends against Portola’s clot prevention drug; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ANDEXANET ALFA IS CURRENTLY UNDER REVIEW BY U.S. FDA WITH AN ASSIGNED ACTION DATE OF MAY 4, 2018; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 72.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 6,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 16,543 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 9,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $350.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.74. About 9.98 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 09/05/2018 – SURVEYMONKEY INC HIRES JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N TO LEAD PREPARATIONS FOR AN INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – JPMORGAN SUED OVER CASH ADVANCE FEES FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY BUYS; 19/04/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 23/04/2018 – NMC HEALTH PLC NMC.L – J.P. MORGAN CAZENOVE ACTED AS SOLE BOOKRUNNER AND HSBC ACTED AS LEAD MANAGER; 18/05/2018 – VIENNA INSURANCE GROUP VIGR.Vl : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 27.5 EUROS FROM 25.5 EUROS; 21/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 18 (Table); 19/03/2018 – JP MORGAN COMMENTS ON SOUTH AFRICAN EXPANSION IN STATEMENT; 15/05/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE JAMIE DIMON SAYS COMPANY WILL REVIEW AN OIL DRILLING PROJECT IN THE AMAZON; 02/04/2018 – “Amber is extremely talented and helped build the outstanding team we have today. We respect her desire to start her own venture and we wish her nothing but the best,” a J.P. Morgan spokesperson tells CNBC

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellcome Tru Limited (The) As Trustee Of The Wellcome Tru has invested 7.7% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 109,629 are held by Fairfield Bush And. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corp holds 8.29 million shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Guardian Lp has 187,332 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Tillar accumulated 1.09% or 18,780 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 1.16% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.20M shares. Mrj Cap reported 3.74% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Heritage Investors Mngmt has invested 1.52% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sterling Investment owns 0.35% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,515 shares. S R Schill & Assoc holds 0.59% or 9,656 shares. The New York-based Adirondack has invested 1.55% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Majedie Asset reported 123,909 shares. Orrstown owns 1.51% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 10,652 shares. Hallmark Inc holds 0.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) or 45,503 shares.

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 32,340 shares to 280,853 shares, valued at $40.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3,514 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,440 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares to 124,179 shares, valued at $23.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William Il holds 0.03% or 138,283 shares in its portfolio. Hartwell J M Lp owns 48,150 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 70,000 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Lc. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Sector Gamma As has invested 1.42% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Moody Bancshares Tru Division owns 399 shares. Moreover, Jefferies Gp Lc has 0.04% invested in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fisher Asset Management Lc holds 0% or 93,692 shares. Atika Cap Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Cadian Capital Mgmt LP has invested 5.38% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Atwood And Palmer Incorporated invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability has 26,405 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ftb Advisors invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).