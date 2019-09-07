Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Upped Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stake by $305,900; Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Increased Holding by $500,108

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 6.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 9,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 147,101 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.93M, up from 137,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $62.23. About 6.94 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – S&P REVISES CVS HEALTH CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB’ FROM ‘BBB+’; 07/03/2018 – Investors pile into CVS Health’s $40 billion M&A bonds; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s Mega-Bond Deal Isn’t Reviving Corporates: Markets Live; 18/04/2018 – Phoenix VA Health Care System, TriWest and CVS Health Mark First Anniversary of Program that Expands Veterans’ Access to Health Care; 13/03/2018 – AETNA HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY CVS HEALTH; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer’s lightning round: CVS’ management is no good at telling their story; 06/03/2018 – CVS STILL MAY BE CUT BY MOODY’S ON DEBT FOR AETNA DEAL; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer of CVS Health; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $235 FROM $193; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: WEBSITES SHOULD HAVE CLEAR DATA DISCLAIMERS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE CREATES `EXPERIENCE LEAGUE’ TO TRAIN CLIENTS ON TOOLS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 20/04/2018 – DJ Adobe Systems Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADBE); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 02/04/2018 – Adobe and Google to Speak at Merkle’s Digital Marketer Summit

