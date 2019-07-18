Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Stake in Sap Se (SAP) by $345,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Market Value Declined, Holder Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Boosted Its Position

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $5.44 during the last trading session, reaching $261.21. About 3.93 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $8.4B; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 11/05/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Statement on Trump Administration’s Drug Policy Proposal; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – Study: Employees with Access to Wellness Programs Say They Are More Willing to Devote Time to Their Health Compared to People

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.87% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $151.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.89% or $7.91 during the last trading session, reaching $126.31. About 2.45M shares traded or 157.68% up from the average. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 9.53% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Total Revenue EUR24.8B to EUR25.3B; 07/05/2018 – Former SAP Media Executive Appointed Co-Founder by Ad-tech Start-Up, Adzymic, Focusing on Dynamic Creative Management Solution; 12/03/2018 – SAP COMMENTS ON NEW AFRICA MD IN EMAIL; 15/05/2018 – SAP Receives Global Certification for Data Protection and Privacy from BSI; 14/05/2018 – SAP® Customer Data Cloud Brings Trust to Personalized Marketing Campaigns; 24/04/2018 – SAP SAPG.DE CEO SAYS MAINTAINS TARGET FOR 30 PCT CLOUD GROWTH TARGET THIS YEAR; 03/05/2018 – HireRight Solution Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP® SuccessFactors® Recruiting Solutions; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 23/05/2018 – SAP SE SAPG.DE : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 115 EUROS FROM 105 EUROS; 06/03/2018 – SAP CFO REITERATES THAT MARGINS TROUGHED IN 2017, TO RISE GOING FORWARD

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $1.72 million activity. 6,430 shares valued at $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) was bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR also sold $1.33M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 40,594 shares to 37,794 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp by 37,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,974 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.19% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). At Bancorp accumulated 1,196 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 96 are held by Cordasco Fincl Networks. Jnba has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Joel Isaacson & Comm Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,409 shares. 502 are owned by Nuwave Investment Mgmt Llc. Da Davidson And Company has invested 0.29% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 29,854 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 767,747 shares. Comm Bankshares invested 0.56% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Mitsubishi Ufj And has invested 0.82% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Vigilant Ltd Llc has 2.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 6,170 were reported by Amer Natl Registered Advisor. Foundry Prtnrs Limited reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Armstrong Shaw Ct invested 4.63% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

