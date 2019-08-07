Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Sap Se (SAP) Position by $345,000; As Church & Dwight (CHD) Stock Rose, Holder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Has Trimmed Its Stake

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 1.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 4,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 367,674 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.19 million, down from 371,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $74.98. About 203,223 shares traded. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500. Some Historical CHD News: 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Sees FY18 Sales Up 9%; 30/03/2018 – Church & Dwight Enters New Credit Pact; 23/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT RECOMMENDS SHAREHOLDERS REJECT TRC MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC CHD.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 9 PCT; 23/05/2018 – Church & Dwight Recommends Shareholders Reject Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer from TRC Capital Corporation; 19/03/2018 – church & dwight co., inc | trojan chain reaction natural rubber lat | K180104 | 03/14/2018 |; 03/05/2018 – Church & Dwight 1Q Net $157.8M; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – ON MARCH 29, 2018, CO EXECUTED A CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/03/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT CO INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A $1.0 BLN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – CHURCH & DWIGHT STILL SEES YR ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 16% TO 18%

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $118.64. About 175,714 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – Seeloz Announces Strategic OEM and Go-To-Market Partnership with SAP to Leverage Artificial Intelligence in Minimizing Waste across the Healthcare and Food Supply Chains; 07/03/2018 – More Chinese Businesses Choose SAP to Optimize Digital HR Strategies; 08/03/2018 – GERMANY’S SAP SAYS HAS FINISHED INVESTIGATION INTO S.AFRICA CONTRACTS RELATING TO GUPTA-CONTROLLED FIRMS; 11/04/2018 – Global Financial Analytics Market Report 2017-2021 with Key Players IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 12/04/2018 – Aasonn Partners With PeopleDoc To Further SAP® SuccessFactors® By Providing A Complete HR Service Delivery Platform; 21/05/2018 – F5’S FRANCIS J. PELZER FORMERLY COO OF SAP CLOUD BUSINESS GROUP; 08/03/2018 – SAP: Internal Probe of South Africa Unit Finds ‘Indications of Misconduct’; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 08/03/2018 – SAP SAYS THREE SUSPENDED EXECUTIVES QUIT AFTER GUPTA PAYMENTS; 05/03/2018 – SAP Capital Markets Day 2018

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 26.72 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold CHD shares while 215 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 197.67 million shares or 1.13% less from 199.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Investment Advisors Ltd Co reported 70,290 shares. Eagleclaw Managment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.32% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Natixis holds 0% or 10,305 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prns Group Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.05% or 301,274 shares. Conning stated it has 0.01% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Sterling Management Limited holds 0.02% or 24,440 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested in 25,926 shares or 0.04% of the stock. 12,584 are held by Advisory Svcs Networks Llc. Financial Counselors reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 700,957 shares. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.09% or 25,998 shares. Tarbox Family Office holds 0% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) or 72 shares. Friess Assoc Ltd Company holds 1.55% of its portfolio in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 296,810 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.06% stake. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 47,838 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 2,038 shares to 249,808 shares, valued at $61.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 6,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

