Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed Position in Sap Se (SAP) as Stock Declined; Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Shareholder Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Lowered Stake by $2.18 Million

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased its stake in Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) by 35.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 28,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.60% . The institutional investor held 50,802 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.97M, down from 78,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in Grace W R & Co Del New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $68.11. About 544,361 shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has declined 5.68% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – York Capital Global Advisors Buys New 1.7% Position in WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $3.85-Adj EPS $3.95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MAY ENTER INTO TALKS WITH W.R. GRACE TO REVIEW OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – LICENSED ITS UNIPOL PP PROCESS TECHNOLOGY TO INTER PIPELINE LTD. FOR HEARTLAND PETROCHEMICAL COMPLEX LOCATED IN ALBERTA; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 24/04/2018 – Grace Licenses UNIPOL® PP Process Technology to Inter Pipeline

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $121.68. About 656,803 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 06/03/2018 – SAP execs see margin gains beyond 2020 as cloud costs subside; 17/05/2018 – SAP: Gerhard Oswald Elected to Supervisory Board Effective Jan. 1 2019; 09/03/2018 – The Morning Risk Report: South Africa Puts Spotlight on SAP’s Compliance; 06/03/2018 – Global Energy Company Selects TIS eFLOW® AP for SAP; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 30/05/2018 – Tricentis Tosca on Azure Drives Digital Transformation Initiatives for SAP Environments; 23/03/2018 – DGAP-AFR: SAP SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements; 08/03/2018 – SAP Says it Made Payments to Gupta-Associated Companies in South Africa; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.39B for 27.41 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

More notable recent SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “SAP and Esri Deliver First-Ever Database as a Service to ArcGIS Customers – PRNewswire” on July 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 18, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “SAP: Margin Headwinds, But Headed For The Cloud(s) – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “28 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SAP and Karlie Kloss: Partnering to Maximize the Power of Experience to Inspire Young Women in STEAM – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Claar Advisors Llc reported 166,000 shares or 6.23% of all its holdings. 40 North Management Limited Company stated it has 70.55% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Lc has invested 0.08% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 48,719 shares. Tompkins Fincl holds 0.01% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) or 400 shares. Levin Strategies Ltd Partnership reported 4,115 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 0.02% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Lifeplan Financial Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 375 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt owns 15,388 shares. Sir Capital Limited Partnership invested 1.16% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). 134,806 are owned by Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability. Cap Fund Mngmt Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Voya Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 17,763 shares. Moreover, Cullinan Associates has 0.03% invested in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA).

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) by 38,477 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Data Corp New by 64,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 264,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (Call) (TLT).

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 9.01% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.11 per share. GRA’s profit will be $80.73 million for 14.07 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.16 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $276,160 activity.