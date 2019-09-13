Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Trimmed By $22.94 Million Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Obseva Sahares (OBSV) SI Increased By 18.63%

Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV) had an increase of 18.63% in short interest. OBSV’s SI was 159,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.63% from 134,200 shares previously. With 41,200 avg volume, 4 days are for Obseva Sahares (NASDAQ:OBSV)’s short sellers to cover OBSV’s short positions. The SI to Obseva Sahares’s float is 0.77%. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.68. About 1,620 shares traded. ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) has declined 33.56% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OBSV News: 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS 12 WEEK RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B EDELWEISS CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE2109 FOR TREATMENT OF ENDOMETRIOSIS, IN MID-2018; 16/04/2018 – ObsEva SA to Host Key Opinion Leader Meeting on In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) April 26, 2018 in New York City; 26/03/2018 – ObsEva SA to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference April 8-10, 2018; 23/04/2018 – ObsEva Announces Upcoming Presentations Related to its Endometriosis and Uterine Fibroid Development Programs with its Novel Or; 09/03/2018 ObsEva 4Q Loss/Shr 48c; 16/05/2018 – ObsEva 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 16/05/2018 – OBSEVA SA SAYS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, OBSEVA HAD CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF $95.4 MLN; 09/03/2018 – OBSEVA SA – EXPECTS INITIAL EFFICACY RESULTS FROM PHASE 2A PROLONG CLINICAL TRIAL OF OBE022 IN PRE-TERM LABOR IN LATE 2018

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 98.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership analyzed 364,150 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)'s stock declined 9.75%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 4,986 shares with $316,000 value, down from 369,136 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $35.88B valuation. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $64.96. About 147,072 shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy disorders. The company has market cap of $426.00 million. The firm intends to develop products for treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and preterm labor, as well as for enhancing clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF. It currently has negative earnings. It is developing OBE2109, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to improve clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing IVF; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of pregnancy.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 15.47 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Humphries Brian bought $1.16 million worth of stock or 19,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hightower Lc holds 0.05% or 123,973 shares. 103,213 were accumulated by Grimes Com Incorporated. Hartford Mngmt stated it has 71,599 shares. Woodstock Corp has 3,934 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 24,291 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Company. Pitcairn Com accumulated 6,324 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Lc reported 500 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel accumulated 215,526 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Thrivent For Lutherans holds 0.04% or 184,106 shares in its portfolio. Chem Bancshares reported 15,014 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 820,945 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 76,285 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.18% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) stake by 1,903 shares to 133,303 valued at $35.26M in 2019Q2. It also upped Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) stake by 3,135 shares and now owns 176,989 shares. Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) was raised too.