Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) Has Increased as Market Value Rose; As Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Market Value Rose, Shareholder G2 Investment Partners Management Has Lifted Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 355,262 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.50M, up from 352,397 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $185.38. About 134,484 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.10, REV VIEW $1.82 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL INNOVATION, DESIGN,; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Rev $424.1M; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT) by 110.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc bought 220,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 71.68% . The hedge fund held 420,692 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.14 million, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Westport Fuel Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $375.34 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.84. About 281,260 shares traded. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has risen 18.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.80% the S&P500. Some Historical WPRT News: 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.10; 19/03/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems Names Michele Buchignani to Board; 08/03/2018 Westport Fuel Systems Advances Technology Leadership and Solutions; 17/05/2018 – Westport Fuel Systems: Revising Consolidated FY Rev Guidance From Continuing Ops to $235M-$255M; 23/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED REVENUES $64.2 MLN VS $60.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – SNAM: PACT WITH WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS TO BUY UNIT; 22/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC- QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.14; 19/03/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC – ANNOUNCED MICHELE BUCHIGNANI HAS BEEN APPOINTED TO COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE MARCH 16, 2018; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $255 MLN TO $275 MLN; 10/05/2018 – WESTPORT FUEL SYSTEMS INC WPRT.TO SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 3 TO 11 PCT

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 11,451 shares to 2,349 shares, valued at $573,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc, which manages about $585.42 million and $317.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC) by 60,888 shares to 360,674 shares, valued at $5.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 83,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 235,711 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

