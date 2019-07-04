Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) Has Boosted as Share Value Declined; Magellan Health (MGLN) Position Has Lifted by Starboard Value Lp

Starboard Value Lp increased its stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.96% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $156.17M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Magellan Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $73.42. About 78,113 shares traded. Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) has declined 20.88% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MGLN News: 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: NON-RENEWAL OF MAGELLAN’S FLORIDA CONTRACT CREDIT NEG; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Health 1Q Rev $1.81B; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.81; 25/05/2018 – Magellan Health Boosts Repurchase Authorization to $400M, With $245.9M Remaining as of Thursday; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45; 01/05/2018 – Magellan Health Presenting at Conference May 7; 22/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Health Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGLN); 21/03/2018 – Magellan Health Opens a Toll-Free Crisis Line to Provide Free Counseling and Referral Services to Residents lmpacted by the High School Shooting in Great Mills, Maryland; 12/04/2018 – Former UnitedHealth Group Executives Join Talkspace – Neil Leibowitz, MD, JD as Chief Medical Officer; Deb Adler as Senior VP, Network and Quality; 24/04/2018 – MAGELLAN HEALTH NOT PICKED FOR NEW FLORIDA MEDICAID CONTRACT

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (UNH) by 10.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,265 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,800 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41 million, up from 12,535 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in United Healthcare Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $245.21. About 2.33 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advanc; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – INCREASED OUTLOOK FOR 2018 NET EARNINGS TO RANGE OF $11.70 TO $11.95/SHARE AND ADJ NET EARNINGS OF $12.40 TO $12.65 PER SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “lnspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s Foundation; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Raises 2018 View To EPS $11.70-EPS $11.95; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth names former GSK CEO Andrew Witty as Optum head; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 17/05/2018 – New Report on Senior Health Shows Rural Health Disparities Persist, Suicide Rates Are Up; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – LARRY RENFRO TO LEAD ENTERPRISEWIDE GROWTH EFFORTS, OPTUM VENTURES INVESTMENT FUNDS; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH HAD BEEN INTERESTED IN AMBULATORY SERVICES UNIT; 28/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of UnitedHealth, PVH and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Executives on the move at UnitedHealth Group – Seeking Alpha” on June 28, 2019, also Thestreet.com with their article: “UnitedHealth Boosts Quarterly Dividend by 20% to $1.08 a Share – TheStreet” published on June 05, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Weekly Recap & Major Analyst Calls, Looking Backwards & Forwards for 2019 in 10 Minutes – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours: Canopy Growth’s Q4 2019, Sprouts Farmers Market CEO and CFO Departing – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boys Arnold Inc accumulated 11,046 shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) Corp has 0.2% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 10,000 shares. Cap Investors invested in 41.73 million shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.42% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 8,910 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Mngmt LP reported 5,344 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 6.41 million shares. Hanson Mcclain owns 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,576 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw invested in 34,337 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Limited reported 56,130 shares. Northrock Lc holds 2,558 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Stearns Financial Services owns 936 shares. Kentucky Retirement System Insurance Tru Fund reported 1.03% stake. Dillon And Associate has invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 1,200 are owned by Paragon Mngmt Ltd. Horizon Invest Services Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.93% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc. by 305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,966 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. The insider BURKE RICHARD T sold 15,000 shares worth $3.91 million. On Friday, May 3 WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 20,000 shares. BALLARD WILLIAM C JR had sold 5,000 shares worth $1.33 million on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 13 investors sold MGLN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 23.20 million shares or 0.17% less from 23.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 119 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0.01% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 59,207 shares. Snow Lp holds 0.88% in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) or 212,324 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.01% or 74,294 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 15,847 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, Maryland-based fund reported 11,593 shares. Fmr Limited invested in 0% or 147,907 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN). Starboard Value Ltd Partnership accumulated 2.37 million shares or 3.82% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board owns 22,299 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd reported 7,684 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny owns 0.05% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 50,886 shares. 139,301 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Corp. Piedmont Invest Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) for 6,029 shares.