Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Sap Se (SAP) Has Decreased by $345,000 as Market Valuation Declined; Eagle Asset Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) by $415,040 as Stock Price Declined

Eagle Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Phibro Animal Health Corp (PAHC) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Asset Management Inc analyzed 12,970 shares as the company's stock declined 10.44% . The institutional investor held 329,751 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88M, down from 342,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Phibro Animal Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 86,357 shares traded. Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) has declined 33.98% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.98% the S&P500.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership analyzed 3,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $148.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $119.75. About 390,778 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500.

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38B for 26.97 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, which manages about $25.60B and $18.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 439,163 shares to 2.16 million shares, valued at $123.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 34,993 shares in the quarter, for a total of 172,166 shares, and has risen its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG).

Analysts await Phibro Animal Health Corporation (NASDAQ:PAHC) to report earnings on August, 26. They expect $0.34 EPS, down 26.09% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PAHC’s profit will be $13.75M for 22.65 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Phibro Animal Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.82% negative EPS growth.