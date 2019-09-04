Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Has Lowered by $658,296; Quantum Capital Management Holding in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) Has Trimmed by $453,152

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.41. About 1.34M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Now Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST $1.09, EST. $1.12; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Rev $16.05B-$16.3B; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Im; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Quantum Capital Management decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies I (AMOT) by 37.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management sold 13,328 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.37% . The institutional investor held 22,062 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $758,000, down from 35,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management who had been investing in Allied Motion Technologies I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $312.23 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.85% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $32.84. About 10,608 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 12.57% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.57% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Fourth Quarter 2017 Operating Income Doubled on 18% Growth in Revenue; 02/05/2018 – ALLIED MOTION BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 3C FROM 2.5C; 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Included One-Time Costs From Tax Law of 35c/Shr; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91 million for 14.86 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waverton Investment Management Ltd has 12,906 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 582 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Northern holds 7.66M shares. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership has 369,136 shares. Westover Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.19% stake. Yhb Invest Advsr Incorporated stated it has 1.23% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Retirement Systems Of Alabama owns 267,791 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Franklin Res Inc has invested 0.53% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd invested in 53,259 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 2,026 shares. North Star Asset Mgmt holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 167,818 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking holds 500,695 shares.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CTSH or GWRE: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Can Value Investors Consider Cognizant Technology (CTSH)? – Nasdaq” on April 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings: Is a Disappointment in Store? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Cognizant (CTSH) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Allied Motion Enhances Market and Technology Capabilities with Acquisition of TCI, LLC – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) CEO Richard Warzala on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “30 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AMOT) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allied Motion Technologies Completes Acquisition of Heidrive – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 12, 2016.

Analysts await Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 21.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.52 per share. AMOT’s profit will be $3.90M for 20.02 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Allied Motion Technologies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.77% negative EPS growth.