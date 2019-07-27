Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Has Cut as Share Value Declined; As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Market Value Rose, Pennsylvania Trust Co Increased Its Stake by $43.44 Million

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 740.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 425,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 483,407 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.63M, up from 57,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $115.2. About 1.04 million shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 25/04/2018 – T Rowe Price 1Q Rev $1.3B; 12/03/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE PRELIMINARY FEB. MONTH-END AUM $1.02 TRILLION; 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP – DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.70/SHARE PAYABLE JUNE 29; 07/05/2018 – MESOSPHERE – $125 MLN SERIES D FINANCING LED BY T. ROWE PRICE AND KDT; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.8% Position in Rosetta Stone; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Growth Adds Disney, Exits Biogen, Cuts Apple; 20/03/2018 – T. Rowe Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – T.Rowe’s Taylor Sees Opportunities in U.S. Equities (Video); 26/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE GROUP INC TROW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $113

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark State Bank Tru accumulated 69,736 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.22% or 97,975 shares in its portfolio. Chem Fincl Bank reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Meritage Portfolio Management holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 70,860 shares. The Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.07% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). The Florida-based Edmp has invested 3.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0.26% or 1.26 million shares. Richard Bernstein Limited Liability Com has 53,259 shares. Dearborn Partners Limited Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,801 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 177,725 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 236 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.08% or 231,079 shares. Peninsula Asset Management invested in 1.86% or 35,680 shares. Fil Limited stated it has 6.54 million shares. Hendershot Invests owns 150,700 shares or 3.74% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43M for 17.85 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. Shares for $48,650 were sold by Middleton Sean. 19,000 shares were bought by Humphries Brian, worth $1.16 million on Thursday, May 23.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 155,903 shares to 45,183 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 15,175 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,825 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling holds 88 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldgs Incorporated owns 956,165 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsrs stated it has 0% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel holds 9,375 shares. Cullinan Associate accumulated 0.47% or 62,985 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.05% or 148,900 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation owns 5,182 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.08% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com Tn reported 400 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 2,165 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc stated it has 18,422 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) or 461,980 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Management owns 5,298 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pnc Ser Gp Inc Inc owns 1.72M shares. 3,678 are owned by Provident Inv Mngmt.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.