Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Decreased by $22.94 Million; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Holder Edgewood Management Has Lowered Position

Edgewood Management Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgewood Management Llc sold 13,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 33,509 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.57 million, down from 46,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgewood Management Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $302.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $71.48. About 7.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 28/03/2018 – U.S. shale producer Concho offers $8 billion for rival RSP Permian; 11/04/2018 – ExxonMobil announces 84 pct increase in P’nyang re; 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 04/04/2018 – IRAQ OIL MINISTRY SAYS STILL IN DISCUSSION WITH EXXON ABOUT SOUTHERN OILFIELDS PROJECT; 06/03/2018 – Aramco Unafraid of Electric Cars, Exxon Algae Fuel: Energy Wrap; 23/03/2018 – Shell to sell West Qurna 1 oilfield stake to Japan’s ltochu for $406 mln; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Total says first Kaombo FPSO vessel has arrived in Angola; 16/04/2018 – China shale gas output to nearly double over 3 years – consultancy; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $58.75. About 2.92 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) by 2,556 shares to 115,291 shares, valued at $19.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Millicom International Cellula (MIICF) by 29,750 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.90M for 13.99 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85B for 19.64 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Edgewood Management Llc, which manages about $9.25B and $30.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 46,748 shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $1.38 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 256,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME).