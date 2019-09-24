Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Its Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Holding by $437,465 as Stock Declined; As Matador Res Co (MTDR) Stock Value Declined, Dana Investment Advisors Has Boosted Position by $773,167

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 10.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,155 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 18,740 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.82M, down from 20,895 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $209.71. About 705,824 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 22/05/2018 – FireMon Announces New Immediate Insight Threat Hunting App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – AlgoSec Announces New Log Analysis and Micro-Segmentation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS SEES DEAL CLOSING IN FISCAL 3Q; 17/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Earns Recommended Rating for Traps Advanced Endpoint Protection Offering in NSS Labs Report; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS; 22/05/2018 – CyberX Announces New ICS Asset Visibility & Threat Monitoring App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 17/05/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Matador Res Co (MTDR) by 76.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 40,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 93,686 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 52,993 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Matador Res Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.31. About 1.68M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 14/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Common Stk; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q EPS 55c; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s: Matador’s Ratings Upgrade Reflects the Co’s Growing Production and Reserves While Improving Its Cost Structure and Cap Efficiency; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 20/04/2018 – DJ Matador Resources Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTDR); 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 0.77% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). First Mercantile accumulated 3,018 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Liability owns 85,845 shares. The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Ltd has invested 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1.76% or 20,177 shares in its portfolio. Smith Asset Grp Inc Lp holds 0.88% or 127,393 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 16,771 shares. Hartwell J M LP owns 18,740 shares. 21,672 were accumulated by Valicenti Advisory Inc. Tremblant Cap Group holds 4.45% or 356,756 shares in its portfolio. 278 are owned by Benjamin F Edwards. Shelton Mngmt holds 1,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Mgmt Llc owns 5,466 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation invested in 94,464 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mastercard Inc. (NYSE:MA) by 1,903 shares to 133,303 shares, valued at $35.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Inc by 4,072 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,717 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. The insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. The insider Lancaster David E bought $22,365. Shares for $22,425 were bought by Macalik Robert T. Robinson Bradley M had bought 2,000 shares worth $30,680. 3,584 shares valued at $49,961 were bought by PARKER TIMOTHY E. on Thursday, August 15. Shares for $120,400 were bought by Foran Joseph Wm.