Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lowered Holding in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $376,025; Diligent Investors Has Boosted Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $353,187

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) by 0.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% . The hedge fund held 352,397 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.60 million, down from 354,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.92% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $188.02. About 242,963 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 49.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.89% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 22/04/2018 – DJ EPAM Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPAM); 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q Adj EPS 98c; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS AT LEAST 98C, EST. 97C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To EPS $3.77; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category

Diligent Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 39.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diligent Investors Llc bought 927 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 3,259 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24 million, up from 2,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diligent Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.87M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that are equipped with “stealth.”; 18/05/2018 – BA: BREAKING: According to Cuban TV news, the Boeing 737, leased by Cubana, crashed between the Boyeros Air terminal and the town of Santiago de las Vegas – ! $BA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING EXPECTS TO MAKE LAUNCH DECISION ON NEW JET OVER NEXT YR; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 05/04/2018 – NASA, Boeing Signal Regular Missions to Space Station to be Delayed; 25/03/2018 – BOEING DELIVERS WORLD’S FIRST 787-10 DREAMLINER TO SIA; 27/04/2018 – Boeing Nears Deal to Buy Aerospace-Parts Specialist KLX; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 11/04/2018 – ENDERS SAYS BOEING SALES TEAM MOST `AGGRESSIVE’ IN 20 YEARS

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 8, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “EPAM Systems Inc (EPAM) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EPAM Systems, Inc. Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why EPAM Systems, Inc.’s (NYSE:EPAM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,130 are held by Brinker Cap. Vanguard Grp reported 0.03% stake. Shell Asset holds 5,098 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 113,786 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 12 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,624 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Llc has 0% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 600 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 6,493 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has invested 0.37% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Strs Ohio holds 124,620 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Victory stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). 30,800 were reported by Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership. Secor Advsr LP has 8,047 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 317,412 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser reported 269 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intelsat (NYSE:I) by 32,850 shares to 492,200 shares, valued at $7.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Diligent Investors Llc, which manages about $191.78M and $175.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 7,366 shares to 4,498 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.