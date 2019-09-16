Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Lifted Alibaba Group (BABA) Stake by $431,964 as Stock Price Declined; Cortland Associates Lowered Its Stake in Visa (V) as Stock Rose

Cortland Associates Inc decreased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Associates Inc sold 7,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 484,225 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.04 million, down from 491,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Associates Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $395.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $176.71. About 2.09M shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 11/05/2018 – Trump Administration Seeks to Tighten Student, Exchange Visa Oversight; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 24/05/2018 – Visa Aims to Accelerate Adoption of Mobile Payments, Tokenization in Latin America, Caribbean; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 18/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan lbrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 28/03/2018 – Miscommunications at Work Impact the Bottom Line, Study Finds; 25/04/2018 – KELLY: VISA’S ENTRY TO CHINA LIKELY `STILL A COUPLE YEARS AWAY’

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Alibaba Group (BABA) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 2,556 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 115,291 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.54 million, up from 112,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Alibaba Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $457.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $175.62. About 6.86M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – FY REVENUE RMB 2.44 BLN VS RMB 475.1 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba expands South Asia footprint, snapping up Pakistani online retailer Daraz; 13/03/2018 – Chinese bike-sharing firm Ofo has raised $866 million in new funding led by Alibaba; 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 15/03/2018 – JAKARTA — Alibaba Group Holding is expanding its cloud computing business in Asia’s emerging economies by building local data centers, aiming to outpace U.S. rivals like Amazon in the race to capture the region’s fast-growing technology market; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s to Remain Active on Alibaba’s E-Commerce Platform TMall; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Sees 2019 Revenue Growth Above 60%: TOPLive; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba Group sells health assets to HK-listed affiliate for $1.4bn; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Outlook Tops Estimates as Spending Drives Growth

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 364,150 shares to 4,986 shares, valued at $316,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $171,130 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advisors Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 0.56% or 42,628 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0.61% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Hartline Inv Corp holds 74,799 shares or 3.1% of its portfolio. New York-based Pointstate Lp has invested 0.2% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Abner Herrman & Brock Ltd Liability Company reported 4,806 shares stake. Assetmark holds 3,856 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hanseatic Ser holds 0.98% or 5,541 shares in its portfolio. Hanson & Doremus Invest Management reported 925 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Verity Asset Incorporated holds 1,603 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 25,899 shares or 1.95% of all its holdings. Eagle Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 2.93% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 88,470 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Ltd Com has invested 0.18% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 1.19 million are held by Omers Administration Corporation. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors reported 0.59% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Cortland Associates Inc, which manages about $580.00 million and $632.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 169,886 shares to 804,997 shares, valued at $42.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.43 earnings per share, up 18.18% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.21 per share. V’s profit will be $3.20B for 30.89 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Visa Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.38% EPS growth.