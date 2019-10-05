Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increases Position in Mastercard (MA); Pettyjohn Wood & White Has Upped Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $437,892

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc bought 1,203 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,345 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.59 million, up from 14,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $375.7. About 1.96 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 08/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: United Airlines in talks with Boeing, Airbus to buy wide-body jets; 26/03/2018 – Boeing completes its Dreamliner family with the first 787-10 delivery; 15/03/2018 – India Today: Boeing joins Lockheed, Saab in race to supply fighter jets to Indian Air Force; 03/05/2018 – CARET REAFFIRMS BOEING GOAL TO DELIVER 18 TANKERS BY DECEMBER; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – ORDER FOR 47 NEW BOEING 787 AIRCRAFT CONSISTS OF 22 787-8S SCHEDULED FOR 2020 & 25 787-9S SCHEDULED FOR 2023; 22/03/2018 – Norway plans to buy electric planes, mimicking green car success; 29/05/2018 – Four years on, MH370 families await report as search ends for missing plane; 08/03/2018 – CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Mastercard Inc. (MA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 133,303 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $35.26M, up from 131,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Mastercard Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $274.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $274.06. About 2.61 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Total Assets $22.94 Billion as of March 31; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 16/04/2018 – AMBASSADOR MICHAEL FROMAN JOINS MASTERCARD AS VICE CHAIRMAN,; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS PHYSICAL AND DIGITAL PAYMENTS TEAMS UNDER ONE ORGANIZATION, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NOMINATES 14 CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS PROPOSED TO BE ADDED TO BOARD; 04/04/2018 – Barclays Launches Premier Global Travel Card That Rewards Cardmember Loyalty: Barclays Arrival® Premier World Elite Mastercard; 17/05/2018 – Mastercard Class A Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results Available on Company’s Website

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “5 Key Conclusions From United Technologies’ Latest Presentation – The Motley Fool” on October 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “For Boeing, Ugly Is The New Normal – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EASA running own tests to approve MAX flights – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “737 Max return up to individual countries – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Spinnaker Tru has 0.09% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,565 shares. Washington Tru Company invested 2.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Washington State Bank stated it has 1.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Wedgewood Investors Inc Pa reported 1,997 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.44% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 1,250 shares. Qci Asset Mgmt Incorporated Ny stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Marco Management Limited reported 2,621 shares. Leisure Cap Management invested 0.31% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corp has 427,546 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cumberland Prtn Limited holds 0.34% or 9,582 shares in its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com has invested 0.58% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Arete Wealth Advsrs Lc accumulated 0.17% or 2,349 shares. Paloma Prns Management Communications has invested 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,826 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited owns 93,994 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Tuttle Tactical has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Williams Jones & Associate Lc has 6,429 shares. Gw Henssler And Associate Limited reported 0.02% stake. Polen Cap Lc owns 4.39 million shares. Sei Investments Communication reported 750,028 shares. Accuvest Global invested in 4,021 shares. The United Kingdom-based Odey Asset Grp Inc Limited has invested 1.11% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Whittier Company Of Nevada holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 3,635 shares. Westwood Mgmt Il holds 11.22% or 330,696 shares. Ipg Invest Advsrs Ltd Company invested in 5,057 shares. Banque Pictet & Cie Sa invested 1.1% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Waratah Capital Advsrs Limited has invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

More notable recent Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday – Benzinga” on September 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Trade of the Day: Mastercard Stock Is a Trend-Followerâ€™s Dream Come True – Investorplace.com” published on September 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa, Mastercard: Fintechs, A Boon, A Bust – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks: Apple Rises in Premarket; Facebook, HP Fall – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: October 04, 2019.