Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Increases Position in Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE); Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) Market Value Rose While San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca Has Cut Its Stake

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 76.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca sold 6,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.75% . The institutional investor held 1,977 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 8,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $57.98. About 5.74 million shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 13.48% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.48% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 10/04/2018 – Delta Community Supports Families, Financial Education and Health & Human Services; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air Sees 2Q EPS $1.80-EPS $2; 27/04/2018 – Wow. Been sitting here on the ground at DCA for 45 MINUTES and counting with no gate to pull into to de-plane. Bravo @Delta; 15/05/2018 – DAL TO TAKE `FRESH LOOK’ AT FUEL PRICES, `RESPOND ACCORDINGLY’; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 05/04/2018 – Delta Says Several Hundred Thousand Customers Affected by Breach; 05/04/2018 – DELTA SPOKESMAN MORGAN DURRANT COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 12/04/2018 – DELTA AIRLINES ISSUES WEATHER WAIVER ON SOME MIDWEST AIRPORTS; 17/05/2018 – Delta Air Lines Favored by 11 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – INDIA’S POONA DAL AND OIL INDUSTRIES LTD PONA.BO – MARCH QTR PROFIT 5.6 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT OF 84.9 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.81 during the last trading session, reaching $284.94. About 2.27 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 13/04/2018 – Adobe Names David A. Ricks to Its Bd of Directors; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $251; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Appoints John Murphy Chief Financial Officer; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SPEAKS ON 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud; 23/03/2018 – Perficient Digital to Showcase Digital Marketing Expertise at Adobe Summit 2018; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Announces Significant Partner Momentum at Summit 2018

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group Ca, which manages about $245.76 million and $231.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc (Put) (NYSE:V) by 17,000 shares to 27,000 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 24,553 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) to report earnings on October, 10. They expect $2.26 earnings per share, up 25.56% or $0.46 from last year’s $1.8 per share. DAL’s profit will be $1.46 billion for 6.41 P/E if the $2.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by Delta Air Lines, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.83% negative EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 406,709 shares, valued at $47.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

