Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Holds Position in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA); Nike (NKE) Shareholder Myriad Asset Management LTD Boosted Its Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $30.94. About 1.38M shares traded or 32.69% up from the average. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.28, EST. LOSS/SHR $1.57; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 30/04/2018 – Portola Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – CHMP ADOPTED NEGATIVE OPINION FOR DEXXIENCE (BETRIXABAN); 03/05/2018 – $PTLA FDA Approves Andexxa; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa

Myriad Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Myriad Asset Management Ltd bought 60,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 168,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.15 million, up from 107,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $128.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $81.98. About 5.46 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 18/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of footwear quits; 04/05/2018 – Multiple executives have left Nike in recent months because of reports of inappropriate behavior and poor workplace conduct; 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: NORTH AMERICA SALES TO BE UP IN 1H FY 2019; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC QTRLY EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA TOTAL REV $2,299 MLN, UP 19 PCT; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q CALL HAS ENDED; 15/03/2018 – Global brands brace for impact ahead of China’s dreaded consumer day show; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hanseatic Mgmt Services stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Checchi Cap Advisers Ltd Company reported 10,958 shares stake. Louisiana-based Iberiabank has invested 0.24% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guardian Lp has 18,711 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc reported 286,652 shares. Lathrop Mgmt invested in 4.41% or 176,049 shares. Northern invested in 0.44% or 20.94M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 2.23 million shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. South State Corp reported 43,449 shares. Girard Ltd stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Taurus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.93% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Altfest L J & Inc invested in 0.06% or 1,304 shares. Cambridge stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Focused Wealth Management Incorporated holds 1,059 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The California-based Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca has invested 0.3% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Myriad Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $1.11B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amci Acquisition Corp by 250,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dfb Healthcare Acquistion Co by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Boxwood Merger Corp.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 6,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,179 shares, and cut its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH).