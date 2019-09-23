Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Lowered by $22.94 Million as Share Price Declined; Facebook Cl A (FB) Holder Moneta Group Investment Advisors Has Lifted Its Position by $1.53 Million

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 98.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 364,150 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 4,986 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $316,000, down from 369,136 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $61.8. About 8.18M shares traded or 144.92% up from the average. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Rev $3.91B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – COURT FURTHER GRANTED CO’S REQUEST TO ADDRESS ITD’S COLLECTION ACTIONS, SCHEDULED HEARING LATER IN APRIL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company; 03/04/2018 – Indian court orders tax dept to lift freeze on Cognizant’s funds

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) by 37837.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc bought 95,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 95,602 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.58M, up from 252 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $541.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $189.93. About 20.36 million shares traded or 43.88% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 24/03/2018 – India queries Cambridge Analytica over alleged Facebook data breach; 20/03/2018 – Norway’s Justice Minister Resigns in Storm Over Facebook Post; 21/05/2018 – Google, Facebook and Amazon drive push for deep-sea cables in Asia; 12/04/2018 – Facebook makes all its money from ads, but some users are willing to pay to avoid giving others access to their data; 28/03/2018 – Facebook reshapes privacy controls; 27/03/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO SAID TO TESTIFY BEFORE HOUSE ENERGY, COMMERCE CMTE; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 01/04/2018 – Facebook is defending itself again after an internal memo suggested growth was more important than user safety:; 22/03/2018 – However, Walden isn’t necessarily championing tough regulation of Facebook and the industry; 19/03/2018 – Social-media ETF Falls With Facebook Set For Biggest Drop Since November 2016 — MarketWatch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Wealth Management Limited Liability Company invested 0.85% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). New York-based Ulysses Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Bankshares Of America De has 0.48% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 16.31 million shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 2,699 shares. Marathon Trading Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Grand Jean Capital Management Incorporated reported 4.3% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Diamond Hill Cap Inc holds 1.81M shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. The California-based Jacobs & Com Ca has invested 2.45% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 11,792 shares or 0.99% of its portfolio. Regal Advsr Ltd accumulated 14,635 shares. Rockland owns 69,011 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. 93,776 are held by Harber Asset Management Llc. 1,231 are held by Verity & Verity Llc. Ellington Gp Limited Liability reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Scotia Cap Incorporated has invested 0.59% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity.

Moneta Group Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $13.82B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Mid (SCHM) by 323,144 shares to 3,305 shares, valued at $3.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares S&P Smallcap 600 Growth Etf (IJT) by 2,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 858 shares, and cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:CBSH).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Inc by 4,072 shares to 10,717 shares, valued at $1.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,294 shares in the quarter, for a total of 412,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, down 4.55% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $579.91M for 14.71 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.70% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma holds 1.12% or 1.21 million shares in its portfolio. Psagot Invest House Limited holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 7,200 shares. Sather Fincl Group reported 358,453 shares. Factory Mutual Ins has 1.14M shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Brown Advisory holds 0.05% or 256,163 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Inc accumulated 5,261 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Webster Bank & Trust N A invested in 21,143 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Tru Fund accumulated 0.15% or 11,872 shares. Scotia has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 38,842 shares. Hm Payson Com holds 4,145 shares. Riverhead Capital Limited Com accumulated 95,289 shares. 336,918 are owned by Toronto Dominion Financial Bank. Intrust Financial Bank Na owns 10,123 shares. Moreover, Royal London Asset Management Ltd has 0.29% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH).