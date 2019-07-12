Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Its Home Depot (HD) Holding; Luminus Management Upped Its Cenovus Energy (Call) (CVE) Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 4.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 1.78%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 124,179 shares with $23.83M value, down from 130,379 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $235.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $3.29 during the last trading session, reaching $214.04. About 3.37 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot’s comparable-store sales miss estimates; 24/04/2018 – 2 Dallas Police Officers and a Security Guard Shot Outside Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s Investors Cheer New CEO Search After Trailing Home Depot; 24/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: #Breaking: Reports of shots fired at officers near Lake Highlands Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sees sales recovery, maintains annual targets

Luminus Management Llc increased Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE) stake by 401.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Luminus Management Llc acquired 11.05 million shares as Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) (CVE)’s stock rose 5.88%. The Luminus Management Llc holds 13.80M shares with $119.78M value, up from 2.75 million last quarter. Cenovus Energy Inc (Call) now has $11.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 2.68 million shares traded. Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) has declined 19.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.79% the S&P500. Some Historical CVE News: 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS BELIEVES KEYSTONE XL WILL PROCEED; 25/04/2018 – Cenovus Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.74; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE; 29/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cenovus at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 13/04/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY INC CVE.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$17 FROM C$15; 22/03/2018 – CENOVUS ENERGY – TRANSPORTATION CHALLENGES FACED BY INDUSTRY “DEMONSTRATE URGENT NEED FOR APPROVED PIPELINE PROJECTS IN CANADA TO PROCEED”; 06/03/2018 – CENOVUS CEO COMMENTS DURING CERAWEEK CONFERENCE IN HOUSTON; 25/04/2018 – CENOVUS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 06/03/2018 – Hal Kvisle and Keith MacPhail to stand as nominees for Cenovus Board; 16/03/2018 – Cenovus seeks partner for C$1.3 bln Narrows Lake project

More notable recent Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cenovus Energy Inc (CVE) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Cenovus achieves landmark business milestone Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Cenovus announces pricing for cash tender offers Toronto Stock Exchange:CVE – GlobeNewswire” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NiSource Inc. (NI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “A Strong Correlation to Oil Prices Could Make Cenovus (TSX:CVE) a Good Buy Today – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Cenovus Energy had 9 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) earned “Hold” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, February 14.

Luminus Management Llc decreased Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) stake by 603,892 shares to 682,479 valued at $39.82M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Delek Us Holdings Inc stake by 80,000 shares and now owns 44,046 shares. Ashland Global Holdings Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Corporation holds 912,550 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Llc holds 10,344 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Wealth Architects Ltd Liability Company holds 1,214 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 5,990 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mgmt Company Ltd Liability Corp. Private Asset reported 2.93% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 2.98% or 94,000 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Llc Ca accumulated 0.11% or 1,578 shares. Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Management Lp invested 0.2% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Marietta Inv Prtn Lc reported 28,164 shares. The Wisconsin-based Dana Inv Advsr Incorporated has invested 1.53% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Parsons Capital Mgmt Ri invested in 1.01% or 48,122 shares. North Star Asset Incorporated has 0.14% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 9,306 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Llc invested in 0.85% or 6.25 million shares. Baltimore reported 33,188 shares. Shaker Invs Ltd Liability Oh accumulated 6,684 shares.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Home Depot: Significant Value Remains – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Port Report: Shippers, Rail Align For Maersk’s Automation Plan – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -3.94% below currents $214.04 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $208 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $194 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, February 26. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $200 target in Tuesday, February 26 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. RBC Capital Markets maintained The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 EPS, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40B for 17.32 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.