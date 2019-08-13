Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Raised Its Intelsat (I) Position; 3M Co (MMM) Holder Cls Investments Trimmed Its Position

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Intelsat (I) by 7.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 32,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 492,200 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, up from 459,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Intelsat for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.57. About 620,640 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 02/04/2018 – Intelsat Announces Final Results and Final Settlement of Tender Offer for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A. and Notic; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 08/03/2018 OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10

Cls Investments Llc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 75.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cls Investments Llc sold 1,514 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 491 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cls Investments Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $162.1. About 1.47M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Names Sarah Grauze Treasurer and Vice Pres, Finance; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2007; 25/04/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M CO SEES FY EPS $8.68 TO $9.03, SAW $10.20 TO $10.70; 05/03/2018 – 3M Names New CEO, Thulin To Become Executive Chair — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $8.68 TO $9.03; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 05/03/2018 NIGERIA HAS POTENTIAL TO PUMP 3M B/D: KACHIKWU; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO – SHAREHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL FOR SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey)

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares to 352,397 shares, valued at $59.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Will The Clorox Company’s (NYSE:CLX) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CTS (NYSE:CTS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc.’s (NYSE:WCC) Earnings Grew 29%, Did It Beat Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Cls Investments Llc, which manages about $6.20 billion and $3.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 13,791 shares to 36,242 shares, valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 34,640 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc World Markets holds 0.33% or 196,826 shares. First Allied Advisory has invested 0.26% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd has 2,520 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. America First Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 106 shares. Nordea Investment Management Ab reported 258,233 shares. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 15,977 shares. Arizona-based Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Com has invested 0.06% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Granite Investment Prtn Ltd Liability has 14,646 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Burgundy Asset has 0.02% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 116,333 shares. Pinnacle Limited holds 47,613 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Company holds 0.31% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 32,700 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 23,315 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Company holds 0.58% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 312,216 shares. Pittenger Anderson invested in 23,090 shares.

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 earnings per share, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49B for 15.65 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Why 3M Stock Is Untouchable – Investorplace.com” on July 22, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3M Stock Can â€˜Flex and Sealâ€™ Its Way to a Recovery – Investorplace.com” published on August 04, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Ahead of Next Weekâ€™s Earnings, Should Investors Buy 3M Stock Into Weakness? – Investorplace.com” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M +5% after posting Q2 earnings beat; reaffirms full-year guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.