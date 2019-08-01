Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Stake in Sap Se (SAP) as Shares Declined; General Mls (GIS) Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Rose

Wallace Capital Management Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 8.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc bought 20,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 254,419 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.17M, up from 234,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.33. About 2.75M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – General Mills to Borrow $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Deal; 26/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF $1B IN SHRS; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Becomes Latest Victim of Higher Input Costs; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F; 19/03/2018 – General Mills Receives Antitrust Clearance for Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Slides After Cutting Profit Forecast, Citing Costs

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 47.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 3,300 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381,000, down from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 384,997 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 16/04/2018 – CNBC Interview with SAP CFO Luka Mucic; 12/04/2018 – VODAFONE AND SAP JOIN HANDS TO POWER THE ADOPTION OF INDUSTRIAL IOT; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 26/03/2018 – Visual Bl Announces Their Next Batch of Training Sessions for SAP Lumira 2.1 at Dallas, TX; 25/04/2018 – SAP-Centric Companies Choose Software-as-a-Service for Enterprise Lease Accounting; 02/05/2018 – EY receives 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award for Customers’ Choice Partner of the Year; 17/05/2018 – At Germany’s SAP, employee mindfulness leads to higher profits; 07/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: SAP Expected EU1.5b; 3Y FRN, 8Y, 12Y; 18/04/2018 – 10PEARLS BUYS KASH SOLUTIONS, A SAP ARIBA PARTNER; 22/05/2018 – SAP Simplifies Communication and Connectivity with SAP® Live Link 365

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 27.65 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

