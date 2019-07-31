Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position; Bvf Upped Five Prime Therapeutics (FPRX) Position By $3.68 Million

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) stake by 2.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH)’s stock declined 20.36%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 369,136 shares with $26.74 million value, down from 378,279 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions now has $37.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.33. About 2.37 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT SAYS HIGH COURT LIFTS ATTACHMENT OF CTSH ACCOUNTS; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant cuts profit forecast due to tax hit; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT

Bvf Inc increased Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX) stake by 10.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bvf Inc acquired 283,000 shares as Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (FPRX)’s stock declined 21.08%. The Bvf Inc holds 3.06M shares with $41.06 million value, up from 2.78 million last quarter. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc now has $194.94M valuation. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $5.23. About 282,013 shares traded. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) has declined 48.45% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.88% the S&P500. Some Historical FPRX News: 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics CFO Marc Belsky Resigns; 13/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS INC – BELSKY WILL CONTINUE IN HIS CURRENT ROLE UNTIL APRIL 6, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Great Point Partners Buys New 2.5% Position in Five Prime; 03/04/2018 – PERSONAL GENOME IN COLLABORATION PACT WITH FIVE PRIME; 28/03/2018 – FIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS STARTS DOSING IN FPA150 PHASE 1 TRIAL; 15/05/2018 – Ecor1 Capital Buys New 3.5% Position in Five Prime; 15/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Appoints Bryan lrving, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer; 30/05/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Collaboration with Roche to Develop Companion Diagnostics for Targeted Immuno-Oncology; 10/04/2018 – FIVE PRIME TO CLOSE BLADDER CANCER COHORT OF PHASE 1 TRIAL; 04/05/2018 – Five Prime Presenting at Conference Jun 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reinhart Prtn holds 2.41% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 356,230 shares. Rbf Capital Limited Co holds 41,000 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Mgmt has invested 3.96% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Wells Fargo And Communication Mn reported 5.41M shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company reported 0.24% stake. The California-based Shelton Capital Management has invested 0.21% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund owns 11,434 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Btc Cap accumulated 0.7% or 60,586 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 408 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.12% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cim Inv Mangement owns 8,218 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Destination Wealth Management, California-based fund reported 2,007 shares. Wedgewood Prns invested in 2.95% or 557,859 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank stated it has 161,952 shares. Veritas Inv Mgmt Llp holds 6.6% or 931,762 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Cognizant Tech Solns (NASDAQ:CTSH), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. Cognizant Tech Solns has $88 highest and $6200 lowest target. $72.13’s average target is 10.41% above currents $65.33 stock price. Cognizant Tech Solns had 15 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Thursday, February 7. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, May 7 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Friday, May 3. On Friday, May 3 the stock rating was downgraded by Wedbush to “Neutral”. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of CTSH in report on Friday, May 3 to “Underweight” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Wednesday, March 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $86 target. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. BMO Capital Markets maintained Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) rating on Sunday, March 10. BMO Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $88 target.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 2 sales for $1.03 million activity. $86,046 worth of stock was sold by Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan on Monday, February 4. Middleton Sean sold $48,650 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.

