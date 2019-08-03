Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Its Stake in Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) by $305,900 as Stock Rose; Holder Oppenheimer & Company Has Raised Lockheed Martin (LMT) Holding

Oppenheimer & Company Inc increased its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) by 9.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc bought 2,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.14% . The institutional investor held 33,537 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.07M, up from 30,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in Lockheed Martin Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $361.91. About 821,323 shares traded. Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) has risen 13.14% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LMT News: 28/03/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – U.S., POLISH OFFICIALS FORMALIZED AGREEMENT FOR POLAND TO PURCHASE CO’S PAC-3 MSE MISSILES, EQUIPMENT; 07/05/2018 – LOCKHEED MARTIN – WORK UNDER THE CONTRACT WILL BE PERFORMED AT CO’S FACILITIES IN DALLAS AND AT CO’S PRECISION FIRES CENTER OF EXCELLENCE IN ARKANSAS; 06/03/2018 – Lockheed Martin is making investments in hypersonics, laser weapons, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence; 19/03/2018 – Triumph Achieves Elite Supplier Status from Lockheed Martin RMS; 02/05/2018 – LMT: @BuckSexton military c130 just crashed in Savanna Ga – ! $LMT; 21/03/2018 – LOCKHEED, GENERAL DYNAMICS ALSO AT SAUDI PRINCE’S U.S. MEETING; 07/05/2018 – PENTAGON, LOCKHEED AGREE ON CORROSION REPAIR PLAN: DOCUMENT; 19/04/2018 – NEW TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ARMS POLICY AIMS TO REDUCE APPROVAL TIME FOR MAJOR WEAPONS SALES TO U.S. ALLIES; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Lockheed, MBDA eye German missile defence contract by year-end; 08/03/2018 – Lockheed Pushes Multiyear Buy for F-35

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $293.71. About 3.40 million shares traded or 34.49% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – HS2 Solutions Receives Adobe Emerging Partner of the Year Award for 2017 at Adobe Summit; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,500 shares to 406,709 shares, valued at $47.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Ltd accumulated 3,996 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Centre Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sunbelt Securities Incorporated has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Chevy Chase Trust Holdings stated it has 413,089 shares. 2,857 are held by Thompson Invest Management. 6.16M are held by Northern Tru. 1.75 million were reported by Putnam Invests Lc. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Telemus Ltd Com accumulated 0.56% or 27,626 shares. Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested in 79 shares. Tradition Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 2,900 shares. Ativo Capital Llc has invested 1.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bbr Prtnrs Llc has 0.64% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.49% or 60,684 shares in its portfolio.

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 5,861 shares to 1,798 shares, valued at $322,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 3,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,228 shares, and cut its stake in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. The insider Evans Michele A sold $2.30 million. On Wednesday, February 6 Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million worth of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) or 6,647 shares.