Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Increased Adobe Sys. Com. (ADBE) Stake by $305,900; Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Holder Lodestar Investment Counsel Boosted Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (ADBE) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 1,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 7,965 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.12 million, up from 6,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $307.22. About 2.56 million shares traded or 2.20% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations for Enterprise Marketers; 04/04/2018 – Adobe Summit: Experience Is Everything; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Sensei and Leslie Jones of “Saturday Night Live” Take Center Stage at “Summit Sneaks”; 11/05/2018 – WebAct Announces Adobe Muse Alternative Website Platform; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE: MACHINE LEARNING TO HELP CUSTOMERS COMPLY WITH EU’S GDPR; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) by 86.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc bought 50,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 108,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.16 million, up from 58,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $74.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $45.39. About 12.90 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 10.36% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 14/03/2018 – Research from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Innovative Oncology Development Program to Be Presented at AACR 2018 Demonstrates; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS IN PACT WITH JANSSEN TO DEVELOP BMS-986177; 16/04/2018 – NEARLY 70 PCT OF KEYTRUDA PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY PATIENTS ALIVE AFTER 1 YEAR VS 49 PCT FOR CHEMO ALONE – DATA; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 03/04/2018 – NEKTAR: BMY MADE UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $1.0B TO NEKTAR; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers: Opdivo Also Now Approved for Shorter 30-Minute Infusions; 13/04/2018 – BMY: OPDIVO DEMONSTRATES SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT; 27/03/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Announces Haiqing Wang, PhD, Bristol-Myers Squibb as Featured Speaker at QSP Day; 08/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $597.87M and $935.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metropolitan Life (NYSE:MET) by 14,925 shares to 350,324 shares, valued at $14.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 211,945 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,811 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International In (NYSE:PM).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $236,440 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $3.45 million activity. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. Rencher Bradley had sold 30,000 shares worth $7.39M on Thursday, January 31. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock or 3,000 shares.