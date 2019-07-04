Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Home Depot (HD) Holding by $1.18 Million; Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Share Value Rose While Starboard Value LP Lowered Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc. (HD) by 4.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 124,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.83M, down from 130,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Home Depot Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 08/03/2018 – Rep. Ryan: Watch Guide: Speaker Ryan’s Visit to Home Depot Headquarters; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 18/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT TECH HIRE PART OF ITS $11.1B 3 YR INVESTMENT PLAN; 13/03/2018 – ecobee Expands into Smart Home Solutions with ecobee Switch+, Brings Voice Control to Every Room; 08/03/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Home Depot to donate $50M to train construction workers, address severe shortage; 02/04/2018 – DoJ GA Northern: Four indicted in Home Depot ticket switching scam; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Solid 1Q Results in All Markets, Categories Outside of Seasonal; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi

Starboard Value Lp decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 44.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Starboard Value Lp sold 16.05M shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The hedge fund held 19.83M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394.44 million, down from 35.88M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Starboard Value Lp who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.24B market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $24.57. About 7.97 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 27/03/2018 – Marvell Announces Integration of Industry’s First Secure Automotive Ethernet Switch into NVIDIA DRIVE Pegasus Platform for Leve; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Lowe’s Is Still a Fixer-Upper – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “UBS Stays Bullish On Home Depot After Meeting With Management – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Do Analysts Think About The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Recent Purchase: Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kanawha Cap Management Limited Liability holds 0.77% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 28,593 shares. Fiduciary Finance Services Of The Southwest Tx reported 46,399 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 9,676 shares. Old Second Savings Bank Of Aurora owns 0.76% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,031 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1,360 shares. Puzo Michael J reported 22,669 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Everett Harris & Ca owns 41,552 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 188,759 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 607,723 shares or 1.15% of the stock. Bp Public Limited Company has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 8,353 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Limited. 2,844 are held by Indiana Tru & Management Com. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt has invested 0.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 81,221 are owned by Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Co Delaware. Mutual Of Omaha Financial Bank Wealth Mngmt holds 0.22% or 3,730 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.16 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Healthcare Corp. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,265 shares to 13,800 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Int Llp accumulated 1.15M shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mngmt holds 0% or 10,733 shares in its portfolio. Timessquare Capital Mngmt Limited holds 0.96% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 6.25 million shares. Comerica Fincl Bank holds 0.08% or 465,708 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Gagnon Securities Ltd Liability Corporation reported 12,564 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Barometer Cap Management accumulated 191,580 shares. Baystate Wealth Limited Liability Company holds 70 shares. Paradigm Ny holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 192,213 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.02% stake. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.03% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) or 24,230 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt, a Netherlands-based fund reported 37,501 shares. Beach Point LP holds 633,258 shares or 3.12% of its portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 58,313 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marvell Technology (MRVL) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “G-20 Recap: Trade Truce A Boost For The Market, Especially Chip Stocks – Benzinga” published on July 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Citrix Systems, Inc. (CTXS) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for March 7, 2019 : COST, MRVL, OKTA, KFY, OEC, NVEE, NSTG, UPLD, AOBC, LOCO, QTRX, UMH – Nasdaq” published on March 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 19, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 19, 2019.