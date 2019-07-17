Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $658,296 as Stock Price Declined; Rogers Communications (RCI) Market Valuation Declined While United Services Automobile Association Cut by $522,368 Its Stake

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 2.42M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Cognizant Launches U.S. Foundation to Empower Digital Education and Skills Training Initiatives Across the United States; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation Investors (CTSH); 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.09; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 27/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY – HIGH COURT OF CHENNAI INSTRUCTED INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT TO NOT TAKE FURTHER ACTION PENDING FURTHER HEARINGS BEFORE COURT; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 22/03/2018 – Accenture has spent more than $3 billion over the last three, years nearly half of it in fiscal 2017 on some 70 acquisitions, to boost its digital and cloud services in order to compete better with Cognizant and IBM; 29/05/2018 – Cognizant Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association sold 9,856 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 513,844 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.66 million, down from 523,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 327,605 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, National Western Life Group, Impinj, Ingles Markets, RCI Hospit; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.93; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Declares Dividend of 48c; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability

More notable recent Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Raptors Lose Kawhi: Should You Sell BCE (TSX:BCE) or Rogers (TSX:RCI.B) Stock? – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” published on July 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Rogers Introduces Infinite Wireless Data Plans With No Overage Charges – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Rogers Communications 1Q19 Investment Community Teleconference April 18, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Rogers invests $1.7B in Canadian 5G auction – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 10, 2019.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 4.82% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.83 per share. RCI’s profit will be $446.96 million for 15.43 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 47.46% EPS growth.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 4 selling transactions for $987,201 activity. Another trade for 403 shares valued at $27,416 was made by Middleton Sean on Thursday, January 24. The insider Humphries Brian bought 19,000 shares worth $1.16 million.

Analysts await Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 EPS, down 15.45% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.1 per share. CTSH’s profit will be $529.43 million for 17.54 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.20% EPS growth.