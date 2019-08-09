Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Home Depot (HD) Stake By $1.18 Million; CVS Caremark Has 1.25 Sentiment

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Home Depot Inc. (HD) stake by 4.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,200 shares as Home Depot Inc. (HD)’s stock rose 7.49%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 124,179 shares with $23.83M value, down from 130,379 last quarter. Home Depot Inc. now has $232.79B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $211.57. About 2.87M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 21/03/2018 – New York Post: Austin bomber purchased materials at Home Depot; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 16/04/2018 – Home Depot May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 20th Straight Gain; 05/04/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N : UBS ADDS TO MOST PREFERRED LIST OF US CONSUMER DISCRETIONARY EQUITY PREFERENCES; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 24/04/2018 – Daily Mirror: BREAKING: SWAT team hunts gunman after two police and security guard shot at Home Depot in Texas…; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the

CVS Caremark Corp (CVS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 669 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 535 cut down and sold their holdings in CVS Caremark Corp. The funds in our database reported: 969.19 million shares, down from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding CVS Caremark Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 56 to 24 for a decrease of 32. Sold All: 120 Reduced: 415 Increased: 543 New Position: 126.

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. The company has market cap of $81.78 billion. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC divisions. It has a 16.18 P/E ratio. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

Twin Securities Inc. holds 15.36% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation for 536,407 shares. Srb Corp owns 1.58 million shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chieftain Capital Management Inc. has 6.9% invested in the company for 3,875 shares. The United Kingdom-based Parus Finance (Uk) Ltd has invested 6.83% in the stock. Colrain Capital Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 98,625 shares.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $59.04. About 12.18M shares traded or 40.47% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 07/05/2018 – FRED’S INC – REACHED AGREEMENT TO SELL CERTAIN ASSETS OF ENTRUSTRX TO A SUBSIDIARY OF CVS HEALTH CORP; 27/03/2018 – Rep. Davis: Employees at CVS, Best Buy, & Starbucks All Seeing Benefits of Tax Reform; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell Specialty Pharmacy Unit for $40M to CVS; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Expects CVS Will Pay Down Debt, Resulting in Leverage Improving to Low-4x Area Within One Year of Closing; 28/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB SAYS CONSOLIDATION OF PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGERS OPENS DOOR TO MORE “GAMES” BY PHARMA TO BLOCK GENERICS; 12/04/2018 – Global Commercial Vehicle Airbag Systems Market Forecast to 2021 – Rising Demand for CVs Owing to Increasing Developments in Construction Sector – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 06/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion Bond Sale Tests Nervous Market–Update; 13/03/2018 – CVS: Aetna Transaction Expected to Close in Second Half of 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 9 analysts covering Home Depot (NYSE:HD), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Home Depot has $218 highest and $194 lowest target. $205.60’s average target is -2.82% below currents $211.57 stock price. Home Depot had 22 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. As per Monday, April 1, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Credit Suisse. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Robert W. Baird.

