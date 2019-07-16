Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Cut Epam Systems (EPAM) Stake By $376,025; Brightcove (BCOV) Sentiment Is 1.12

Brightcove Inc (BCOV) investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 38 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 34 sold and reduced their holdings in Brightcove Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 26.47 million shares, down from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Brightcove Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 29 Increased: 29 New Position: 9.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) stake by 0.63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 2,225 shares as Epam Systems Inc (EPAM)’s stock rose 14.35%. The Hartwell J M Limited Partnership holds 352,397 shares with $59.60 million value, down from 354,622 last quarter. Epam Systems Inc now has $10.71B valuation. The stock increased 1.23% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $196.02. About 340,206 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.11; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 93C, EST. 91C; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Had Seen FY18 EPS $3.3; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – GAAP EPS FOR FULL YEAR TO NOW BE AT LEAST $3.36 AND NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS TO NOW BE AT LEAST $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q EPS $1.15; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36

Among 4 analysts covering EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. EPAM Systems had 4 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, February 11. On Wednesday, February 13 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform”.

More notable recent EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “EPAM Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Epam Systems Inc (EPAM) CEO, President, Chairman Arkadiy Dobkin Sold $5.4 million of Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EPAM Acquires Competentum For EdTech System – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “EPAM Expands Education and Learning Offerings With Acquisition of Competentum – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “EPAM Named An Acquia Global Select Partner, Joining Elite Group Of Partners – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EPAM shares while 90 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 47.67 million shares or 1.77% less from 48.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harding Loevner Limited Partnership reported 1.58% stake. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc holds 11,967 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 2,435 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has 0.05% invested in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Com reported 25,000 shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) for 913 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv owns 6,100 shares. Nicholas Invest Ptnrs Lp invested in 1.49% or 99,066 shares. 1,961 are held by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd. Shine Advisory invested in 31 shares. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) invested in 7 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Cap Ks stated it has 175,061 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Schroder Mgmt Gp owns 102,447 shares. Sawgrass Asset Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM). Synovus Financial Corporation has invested 0% in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99M for 50.52 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.

Archon Capital Management Llc holds 5.11% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. for 2.23 million shares. Mcclain Value Management Llc owns 438,177 shares or 5.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trigran Investments Inc. has 5.01% invested in the company for 3.48 million shares. The California-based Hawk Ridge Capital Management Lp has invested 2.34% in the stock. Horrell Capital Management Inc., a Arkansas-based fund reported 358,859 shares.

The stock increased 4.10% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $11.42. About 370,713 shares traded or 151.17% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company has market cap of $432.13 million. The firm primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its clients to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.