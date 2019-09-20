Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Has Boosted Its Stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $747,735; As Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Stock Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Has Raised Its Stake

Boys Arnold & Co Inc increased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 117.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc bought 3,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 6,523 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.99 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $550.84. About 149,067 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 16/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams May Benefit, Industry Posts 22nd Straight Gain; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q EPS $2.62; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by 1.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 395 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 20,420 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.67M, up from 20,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Amazon.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $1819.94. About 983,930 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F; 12/03/2018 – Amazon Is Said to Seek Office-Supply Dominance With Credit Card; 30/04/2018 – In Europe, Amazon.com Remains Out of Fashion; 02/05/2018 – AMAZON: PRIVATE LABEL PET SUPPLIES BRAND WAG FOR PRIME MEMBERS; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-INTERVIEW-IKEA Group’s new CFO to maintain investment drive through 2020; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic EOS S3 Platform Enables Ultra-Low Power Amazon Alexa Support for Products Using Qualcomm Bluetooth Audio SoCs; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos finds a masterful leadership lesson in a story about doing a handstand

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $541.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cl C by 608 shares to 28,731 shares, valued at $31.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon brings Prime to Brazil – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: Advertising Strong Future Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon News: Why AMZN Stock Is Falling Today – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon.com (AMZN) Buys 100k Electric Vans For Last Mile Deliveries – BofA – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors holds 0.91% or 4,638 shares in its portfolio. Martin Currie Limited reported 3,500 shares. 258,727 were reported by Pictet Asset Management. Hutchinson Mgmt Ca stated it has 0.07% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Homrich Berg has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Co stated it has 0.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Bb&T Ltd Liability Corporation, Virginia-based fund reported 39,985 shares. Concorde Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 776 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Tcw Gru Incorporated reported 3.59% stake. 14,235 were reported by Mufg Americas Holdings Corporation. Moreover, Cap Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Edgemoor Investment Advsr Inc accumulated 0.11% or 460 shares. Paragon Mgmt Ltd stated it has 143 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability Com reported 62,602 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 2.38% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Up 25% in 6 Months: What’s Driving It? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sherwin-Williams explores new global HQ – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Greenblatt Magic Formula Stocks in Basic Materials – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.