Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $760,500; Shares Rose; Holder Boyar Asset Management Increased Legg Mason (LM) Holding

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 6,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 406,709 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.97M, down from 413,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $135.78. About 8.91M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 21/05/2018 – Intel, Google, Microsoft Disclose New Spectre/Meltdown Variant — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 15/03/2018 – Google, Amazon and Microsoft cloud businesses helped more than double spending on data centers last year; 23/04/2018 – Slync Appoints Former DHL Global Forwarding Latin America CEO Samuel Israel to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q CAPEX TO GROW COMPARED TO 3Q; 09/04/2018 – CAFC: BAKER v. MICROSOFT CORPORATION [OPINION] – Appeal #17-2357 – 2018-04-09; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft has now rebuilt the company around the cloud instead of Windows, and employees approve; 07/03/2018 – McAfee Launches lndustry’s Most Comprehensive Cloud Security Solution for Microsoft Azure; 22/03/2018 – Compuware: Survey Shows Critical Mainframe Workloads Increasing While Mainframe Staff Losses Remain Unfilled

Boyar Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 528.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boyar Asset Management Inc bought 63,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 75,496 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07M, up from 12,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $36.44. About 63,632 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has risen 9.96% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.96% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 11/04/2018 – Legg Mason End-March Assets Under Mgmt $754.1B vs End-Dec. $767.2B; 16/04/2018 – Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. Announces Financial Position as of February 28, 2018; 10/04/2018 – LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – Legg Mason Sets Aside $67 Million to Settle U.S. Libya Probe; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge American Energy MLP Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/04/2018 – Legg Mason Affiliated Middle Markets Closed-End Funds Commentaries Now Available; 30/05/2018 – DOJ PROBES LEGG MASON’S EX-PERMAL BIZ MGMT OF LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 16/05/2018 – Legg Mason Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 30/05/2018 – MassMutual Introduces New Target Date Fund Family Subadvised By A Legg Mason-Affiliated Manager That Aims To Help Reduce Market

More notable recent Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Trian Fund bought an activist stake in Legg Mason in 2Q19, reduced stake in PPG Industries – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q4 Earnings Outlook For Legg Mason – Benzinga” published on May 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Legg Mason Inc (LM) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legg Mason: Valuation Will Attract Value Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Legg Mason, Inc. (LM) CEO Joe Sullivan on Q1 2020 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.66, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold LM shares while 67 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 70.12 million shares or 1.47% more from 69.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd holds 0.03% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) or 119,579 shares. 205,616 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Liability, a Texas-based fund reported 4,776 shares. Iat Reinsurance Comm Ltd stated it has 67,000 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Bartlett Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 30,128 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 9,130 shares. Huntington National Bank, a Ohio-based fund reported 848 shares. Tennessee-based Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Tn has invested 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) for 184,093 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Raymond James & stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM). Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited Company invested in 150,018 shares or 0% of the stock. Hightower Tru Svcs Lta invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: GS, COST, MSFT – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 12, 2019 : PENN, RIG, MSFT, AKAM, JD, NWL, WFC, CZR, ECA, AMRX, TEVA, SRE – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, GOOGL, DXC, RDCM – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Ltd Liability invested in 12.59M shares. Btr Mgmt owns 186,807 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 2.02% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 17,443 shares. Kessler Investment Gru Ltd Co reported 24,854 shares. Cypress Capital Limited Liability Corp has invested 3.86% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Fin stated it has 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northeast Invest Mgmt reported 252,170 shares. Jw Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 2.51% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). New York-based Canandaigua Fincl Bank Communications has invested 3.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has 0.56% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 51,867 shares. 199,855 are held by Bainco Invsts. Marietta Inv Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 3.32% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Violich Mngmt has 6.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Shelton Management stated it has 52,487 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.