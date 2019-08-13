Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Decreased Its Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Position by $658,296; Market Value Declined; Target Com (TGT) Holding Has Increased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Company

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 2.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership sold 9,143 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The hedge fund held 369,136 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74 million, down from 378,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $61.17. About 2.65M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.47, EST. $4.55; 29/03/2018 – Cognizant Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services, Worldwide; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/05/2018 – Comgest Exits Criteo, Cuts Netease, Buys More Cognizant: 13F; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Acquires Hedera Consulting, A Belgian Advisory And Analytics Company

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company bought 5,643 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 21,257 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 15,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $82.03. About 5.13 million shares traded or 1.32% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in St. Louis; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Adj EPS $1.32; 23/05/2018 – Target Still Sees 2018 Comparable Sales Up in Low-Single Digits; 15/03/2018 – COO Mulligan Disposes 892 Of Target Corp; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO OFFER FREE 2-DAY SHIPPING ON MORE THAN 100K ITEMS; 06/03/2018 – TARGET REPORTS PLANS TO ACCELERATE MULTIYEAR STRATEGY; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q Gross Margin 26.2%; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP – QTRLY COMPARABLE DIGITAL CHANNEL SALES GREW 28 PERCENT AND CONTRIBUTED 1.1 PERCENTAGE POINTS OF COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH; 06/03/2018 – TARGET SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.45, EST. $1.40

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Target adds Facebook exec to lead tech infrastructure, operations – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Costco vs. Target – The Motley Fool” published on July 27, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Improvements Do Not Justify the Higher Multiple in Walmart Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target – This Retail Giant Is Firing On All Cylinders – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (NYSE:BAC) by 57,883 shares to 332,006 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Cl B New (BRKB) by 3,447 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,494 shares, and cut its stake in S&P Global Inc Com.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CTSH INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Cognizant Technology (CTSH) Investors of Ongoing Investigation, Encourages Investors and Persons With Knowledge to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Tech confirms Softvision acquisition – Seeking Alpha” published on October 04, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Are Investors Undervaluing Cognizant (CTSH) Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advisors LP holds 269,710 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors owns 0.02% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 581 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.06% or 61,002 shares. Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Management LP has invested 0.53% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 97,975 shares. Sterling Capital Ltd Co invested in 0.34% or 470,015 shares. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1.20M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 3,725 are owned by Btr Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Mitchell Management has invested 0.42% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Fdx Advisors Incorporated invested in 6,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Ltd has 40,232 shares. Somerset Tru holds 494 shares. Mai Capital Management holds 28,033 shares.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Sys. Inc. Com. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1,150 shares to 7,965 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.