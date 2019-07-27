Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted Its Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stake by $472,600; Market Value Rose; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Lifted Stake by $2.17 Million as Stock Price Rose

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 3.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 50,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.70 million, up from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $57.27. About 2.87 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 14/03/2018 – Icahn representative to AIG board will not seek another term -filing; 02/05/2018 – AIG Sees Validus Transaction Closing in Mid-2018; 15/05/2018 – Icahn Adds Newell Brands, Exits AIG, Cuts Freeport: 13F; 12/04/2018 – EY – AGREEMENT INVOLVES COMBINATION OF MANAGED TAX SERVICES AND TRANSFER OF SELECT AIG EMPLOYEES TO EY; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 19/04/2018 – DJ American International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIG); 09/05/2018 – AIG – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED ELEVEN DIRECTORS AT COMPANY’S ANNUAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS; 07/05/2018 – Billionaire Icahn No Longer Shows Insurer AIG as Big Holding; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Aig Europe’s Insurance Rating At A2, Rates Two New Entities, Stable Outlook

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67M, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 2.00% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $26.55. About 532,300 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Announces New Interim Results from Ongoing ANNEXA-4 Study of Factor Xa Inhibitor Reversal Agent AndexXa; 08/05/2018 – Portola at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 4; 05/03/2018 Portola Pharmaceuticals to Host Webcast Event and Conference Call at ACC.18 to Discuss Late-Breaking Oral Presentation Highligh; 23/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS & PLANS TO APPEAL NEGATIVE CHMP OP; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PTLA.O SAYS STUDY IS SCHEDULED TO BE INITIATED IN 2019 AND BE REPORTED IN 2023; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $84.2M; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 12/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biotech Legal Veteran John Moriarty as Executive Vice President and General Counsel

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 15,586 shares. Ftb Advisors accumulated 0% or 963 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0% or 115,057 shares. 90,547 were accumulated by American Century Companies Inc. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 11,029 shares. The Missouri-based Atwood Palmer has invested 0% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Fmr Limited Liability Com has 1.01M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 23,400 shares. 14,016 are held by Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.22% or 476,745 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks holds 0.02% or 26,340 shares. 29,667 were accumulated by Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp. First Hawaiian Bank has 86 shares. Captrust Fincl, North Carolina-based fund reported 400 shares. Harvey Cap Mgmt invested 2.65% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA).

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54M and $549.62 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP) by 3,000 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $381,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,136 shares, and cut its stake in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM).

More notable recent Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Corporate Update on January 8, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals is Now Oversold (PTLA) – Nasdaq” published on November 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results on Friday, March 1, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on February 01, 2019. More interesting news about Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Portola Pharmaceuticals to Webcast Presentation at Cowen and Company’s 39th Annual Health Care Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moon Capital Mngmt Limited holds 70,512 shares. Narwhal accumulated 68,338 shares. 331,432 are owned by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 667 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has 55,392 shares. Asset Management One holds 0.1% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 419,728 shares. Oppenheimer & Co reported 35,321 shares. Mason Street Advsr Lc invested in 0.11% or 124,044 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Highland Capital Management Lc invested in 113,847 shares or 0.37% of the stock. Employees Retirement Of Texas accumulated 229,228 shares. The Florida-based Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Fiduciary Commerce reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii has 8,217 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 28,561 are owned by Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP) by 73,342 shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $48.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 54,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73M shares, and cut its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (NYSE:FII).

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 19, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” published on June 27, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Appoints Jennifer Waldner as First Chief Sustainability Officer and Releases Inaugural Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of American International Group, Inc. and Most Subsidiaries – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,710 activity.