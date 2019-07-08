Hartwell J M Limited Partnership Boosted Its Holding in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by $472,600 as Market Valuation Rose; Facebook (FB) Holder Granite Point Capital Management LP Increased Its Position by $1.04 Million as Stock Price Rose

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 6,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 56,250 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.38 million, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $554.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $194.18. About 1.43 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/05/2018 – Facebook asks European users which news sources they trust; 06/05/2018 – Despite all the Cambridge Analytica drama, Facebook’s F8 still felt like F8:; 19/03/2018 – Facebook under pressure as EU, U.S. urge probes of data practices; 05/04/2018 – OpenSecrets.org: #EXCLUSIVE – #DarkMoney Funders that targeted anti-Muslim voters in 2016 using Facebook & Google revealed.…; 06/03/2018 – Tektronix to Showcase Industry’s Most Comprehensive 400G PAM4 Test Solutions at OFC 2018; 22/03/2018 – Read Mark Zuckerberg’s full statement on Facebook’s privacy scandal:; 23/05/2018 – Handy Teams Up with Facebook Marketplace to Make Booking Home Services a Cinch; 29/05/2018 – FACEBOOK BIOMETRIC PRIVACY TRIAL PUT ON HOLD BY APPEALS COURT; 26/03/2018 – PEP BOYS SAYS “CONCERNED ABOUT ISSUES SURROUNDING FACEBOOK”; TO SUSPEND ALL MEDIA ON PLATFORM UNTIL FACTS ARE OUT, CORRECTIVE ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) by 40.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership bought 13,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,150 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 34,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.26. About 26,812 shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 27.28% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 15/05/2018 – Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Buys 1.2% Position in Portola; 09/05/2018 – PORTOLA EARNED AN ADDED $100M MILESTONE ON ANDEXXA FDA APPROVAL; 23/03/2018 – EMA CHMP shows more teeth than FDA again this month $PTLA betrixaban — data were not considered reliable; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa(R), First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors; 24/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives $100 Million Milestone Payment from HealthCare Royalty Partners for FDA Approval of Andexxa®; 09/05/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.28; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – EXCELLENT OR GOOD HEMOSTASIS ACHIEVED IN 83 PERCENT OF PATIENTS IN ANNEXA-4; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MRNS) by 800,000 shares to 800,000 shares, valued at $3.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 28,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,604 shares, and cut its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

Since January 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.79M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares. $795,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Cox Christopher K. 4,761 shares were sold by Wehner David M., worth $788,374.

Hartwell J M Limited Partnership, which manages about $535.54 million and $549.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 9,143 shares to 369,136 shares, valued at $26.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epam Systems Inc (NYSE:EPAM) by 2,225 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352,397 shares, and cut its stake in Millicom International Cellula.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.14, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 9 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 61.89 million shares or 2.87% less from 63.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.