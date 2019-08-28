Hartline Investment Upped Stake in Amazon Com Com (AMZN) by $304,380; Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Upped Albemarle Corp. (ALB) Position by $729,000

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,042 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.76M, up from 5,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $2.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1764.09. About 1.59M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 14/05/2018 – CITY COUNCIL’S “HOSTILE APPROACH AND RHETORIC” FORCES AMAZON TO QUESTION ITS GROWTH IN SEATTLE – STATEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Ty Cox: Source Familiar With Details Of Amazon’s Tire Install Collaboration With Sears Confirms to Benzinga The Partnership…; 20/04/2018 – Walmart could buy controlling stake in Flipkart as early as next week; 22/05/2018 – US News: Chile’s President Pinera to Meet VP Amazon Web Services; 15/05/2018 – Not everything Jeff Bezos touches turns to gold. Watch his announcement of his ill-fated partnership with Sotheby’s; 10/05/2018 – Novetta Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency; 16/03/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 31/03/2018 – Trump attacks Amazon, again, over U.S. postal rates; 26/04/2018 – The NFL is streaming Thursday night games on Amazon again (which means they won’t be on YouTube)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Albemarle Corp. (ALB) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc bought 9,000 shares as the company's stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 154,875 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.70M, up from 145,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $59.49. About 1.05 million shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco holds 811,504 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP invested in 1.49 million shares. Benjamin F Edwards reported 2,007 shares stake. Cambrian Ltd Partnership invested 3.21% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Grimes And has 0.39% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 60,110 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Synovus owns 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 15,711 shares. Professional Advisory Ser holds 130,279 shares. Opportunities Cap Mgmt Ltd invested in 6,233 shares. Raymond James & holds 80,934 shares. Suntrust Banks stated it has 23,823 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc stated it has 45,423 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Welch Gp Limited Liability accumulated 0.02% or 2,207 shares. Gabelli Funds Llc accumulated 100,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Somerville Kurt F owns 3,625 shares.

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) by 15,415 shares to 250,841 shares, valued at $26.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corp. (NYSE:DHR) by 3,263 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,886 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga" on August 07, 2019

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "New CME Micro E-Mini Nasdaq-100 Index Futures And Earnings Season – Benzinga" on July 29, 2019