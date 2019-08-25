Hartline Investment Upped Splunk Com (SPLK) Holding; Endo International plc (ENDP) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Hartline Investment Corp increased Splunk Inc Com (SPLK) stake by 29.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp acquired 4,789 shares as Splunk Inc Com (SPLK)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 21,183 shares with $2.64M value, up from 16,394 last quarter. Splunk Inc Com now has $17.80 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.56. About 6.04 million shares traded or 215.09% up from the average. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SPLK News: 01/05/2018 – Splunk Disrupts IT Infrastructure Monitoring With New Inexpensive Product to Keep Businesses Running; 05/03/2018 GuidePoint Security Recognized as Recipient of 2018 Splunk Partner+ Awards; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SPLUNK INC SPLK.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE ABOUT $1.645 BLN; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative; 24/05/2018 – Splunk Had Seen 2019 Revenue $1.625 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Splunk 1Q Rev $311.6M; 12/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Splunk President and CEO Doug Merritt for the latest on his analytics company’s disruptive story; 22/04/2018 – DJ Splunk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPLK); 04/04/2018 – FTC: 20180928: Splunk Inc.; Phantom Cyber Corporation

Among 10 analysts covering Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 30% are positive. Endo International has $20.5 highest and $300 lowest target. $10.65’s average target is 267.24% above currents $2.9 stock price. Endo International had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $18 target. FBR Capital maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. The rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform” on Thursday, July 11. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Mizuho. JP Morgan downgraded Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, May 13 to “Underweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Citigroup. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 8. JP Morgan maintained Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) on Monday, March 18 with “Neutral” rating. See Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) latest ratings:

Among 25 analysts covering Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK), 21 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Splunk Inc has $165 highest and $10200 lowest target. $151.40’s average target is 27.70% above currents $118.56 stock price. Splunk Inc had 38 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) rating on Friday, March 1. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $160 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray. Morgan Stanley maintained Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, March 1. Citigroup maintained it with “Sell” rating and $10200 target in Friday, August 23 report. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Friday, March 1. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Argus Research. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Friday, March 1 with “Outperform”. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $160 target in Friday, March 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold SPLK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 127 raised stakes. 157.67 million shares or 17.33% more from 134.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com has invested 0.09% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc reported 343,888 shares. Nicholas Ltd Partnership reported 0.29% stake. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1,810 shares. Dana Investment Advsr Incorporated accumulated 41,504 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 26,487 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement accumulated 27,661 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 758,700 shares. Whittier Tru holds 127 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gp Llp accumulated 301,461 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Duquesne Family Office Ltd accumulated 0.42% or 115,500 shares. Millennium Llc reported 199,600 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 6,467 are owned by Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 45,214 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK).

Endo International plc develops, manufactures, and distributes pharmaceutical products and devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $656.54 million. The Company’s U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Generic Pharmaceuticals segment provides tablets, capsules, powders, injectables, liquids, nasal sprays, ophthalmics, and transdermal patches for pain management, urology, central nervous system disorders, immunosuppression, oncology, womenÂ’s health, and cardiovascular disease markets.

