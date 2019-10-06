Hartline Investment Upped Palo Alto Networks Com (PANW) Stake by $2.34 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Upped Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $403,229 as Share Price Rose

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (PANW) by 191.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 11,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 17,540 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.57 million, up from 6,017 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $210.57. About 803,585 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 09/04/2018 – PINNACLE WEST’S PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR IN ARIZ. CUT TO 0%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – CARL ICAHN & DARWIN DEASON SAY XEROX CAN ADD ANOTHER “POTENTIALLY SIGNIFICANT” REV STREAM BY MONETIZING ITS PALO ALTO RESEARCH CENTER; 24/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST CUTS PALO VERDE 2 REACTOR TO 0% FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 10/04/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS – ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ISRAEL-BASED SECDO; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Radiflow Announces New Industrial Cybersecurity App for the Palo Alto Application Framework; 15/05/2018 – Bowman School Unveils New Learning Village Site in Palo Alto During Groundbreaking Ceremony

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp bought 4,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 118,259 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 114,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.30B market cap company. The stock increased 1.52% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $108.56. About 3.44M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 20/04/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Vascular- Medtronic DxTerity(TM) Diagnostic Catheter, JL 4.0, 6F, REF DXT5JL40; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC – ANNOUNCES U.S. LAUNCH OF OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES, A RESORBABLE EMBOLIC PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR EMBOLIZATION OF HYPERVASCULAR TUMORS; 22/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 09/04/2018 – CMA CONSIDERING PURCHASE BY MEDTRONIC OF SOME ASSETS OF ANIMAS; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1469 – VA25018AP76407899; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 23/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC TO REPURCHASE MINIMUM $1.2B ORDINARY SHRS IN 2019; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS NEW PAID FAMILY CARE LEAVE BENEFITS

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93 million and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:CTRP) by 41,265 shares to 136,623 shares, valued at $5.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global Pmts Inc Com (NYSE:GPN) by 6,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,528 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wetherby Asset Inc holds 3,124 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 2,115 shares. Crosslink Capital invested in 137,058 shares or 6.36% of the stock. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel reported 0.85% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 10 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Walleye Trading Lc has 0.02% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 9,218 shares. 37 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 114,423 shares. Hartwell J M Partnership holds 18,740 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Ltd Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 85,845 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers has 593 shares. Hartline Inv reported 17,540 shares. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership holds 61,983 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap invested in 35,048 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 57 investors sold MDT shares while 422 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 417 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 1.39% more from 1.02 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman accumulated 252,945 shares. 60,591 were accumulated by Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers owns 247,176 shares for 0.74% of their portfolio. Millennium Limited Co invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Copeland Capital Mngmt Limited Com holds 34,340 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. American Research Management Co owns 600 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Stillwater Cap Advsrs Ltd invested in 111,518 shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Communications Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,360 shares. Cutter Brokerage has 39,727 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation, a Oregon-based fund reported 93,825 shares. Van Eck Assoc Corporation stated it has 0.3% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Intact Investment Management has 80,000 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Smithbridge Asset De, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 32,304 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership reported 730,051 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gru, a Nebraska-based fund reported 11,958 shares.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8,415 shares to 549,641 shares, valued at $60.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 13,658 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 121,522 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).