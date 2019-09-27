Hartline Investment Upped Marriott Intl New Cl A (MAR) Holding by $338,800; As Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Price Rose, First National Trust Co Has Lowered Its Position by $1.77 Million

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 45.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 19,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 22,792 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, down from 41,823 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $103.98. About 787,306 shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 22/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Tripped Compressors at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/04/2018 – ALL OTHER UNITS OPERATING AT PHILLIPS 66 BORGER REFINERY; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $24,046 MLN VS $23,712 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Unit Power Outages at Sweeny Refinery in Texas; 12/04/2018 – Phillips 66 JV Borger refinery completes work on gasoline units; 05/05/2018 – Praise for Phillips 66 — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 02/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS HYDROTREATER; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (MAR) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,083 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.03M, up from 47,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $120.69. About 1.56M shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 05/03/2018 – MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund Adds Marriott; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 26/04/2018 – Marriott International Launches Global Customer Recognition Platform Powered by Salesforce, Providing Personalization at Scale Across All Consumer Touchpoints; 01/05/2018 – CHICAGO MARRIOTT SUITES O’HARE OFFERS A “SUITE SUMMER WEEKEND GETAWAY”; 15/03/2018 – FRONTFOUR SAYS COMBINATION W/ MARRIOTT WILL MAX VALUE FOR ILG; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Places The Ba2 Cfr Of Interval Acquisition On Review For Downgrade Following Proposed Acquisition By Marriott; 19/03/2018 – PRISA Group and Peachtree Hotel Group Announce Grand Opening of 175-Room AC Hotel by Marriott Tampa/Airport — Westshore; 08/05/2018 – MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL 1Q REV. $5.01B, EST. $5.76B; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Unit Sells Certain Fiji Assets to Fiji National Provident Fund; 17/05/2018 – Marriott International: Long-Term Hotel-Mangement Agreement Retained

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Phillips 66: The Front Runner Among U.S. Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Marathon Petroleum’s Heminger may face reckoning, analysts say – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Phillips 66 (PSX) Stock Stands Out in a Strong Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.37 earnings per share, down 23.55% or $0.73 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.06B for 10.97 P/E if the $2.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Coldstream Management invested in 0.22% or 28,744 shares. Alley Ltd owns 18,543 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Stillwater Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.51% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cheviot Value Management Llc has 0.74% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Co accumulated 2,697 shares. Assetmark Inc invested in 0.06% or 79,121 shares. Grp Inc has 164,737 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability Company reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Marathon Cap invested in 0.46% or 12,162 shares. Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 8,195 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Azimuth Capital Management Limited holds 0.02% or 3,205 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldgs reported 0.22% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Legal And General Public Limited Co holds 3.70 million shares. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Corp reported 261 shares. Buckingham Capital Management holds 0.79% or 44,554 shares in its portfolio.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,193 shares to 250,719 shares, valued at $33.59M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 42,466 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MAR shares while 224 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 203.26 million shares or 0.07% less from 203.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp reported 54,146 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Pension Service owns 360,178 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Chevy Chase Trust accumulated 0.18% or 311,322 shares. Bessemer Gru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 218,688 shares. Piedmont Advsrs stated it has 0.14% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Panagora Asset Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 17,069 shares. World Asset Management Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Us Financial Bank De has 0.03% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Hm Payson holds 1,534 shares. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 1.4% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 41,689 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsr Lc stated it has 5,383 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancorp owns 26,479 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,018 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $18.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsored Ads (NYSE:BABA) by 5,934 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,045 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New Com (NYSE:CVX).

More notable recent Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Stock Market News For Mar 5, 2019 – Nasdaq” on March 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Marriott International (MAR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Marriott Vacations updates on Hurricane Dorian impact – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Is A Top Dividend Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marriott (MAR) Surges 18% YTD: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 21, 2019.