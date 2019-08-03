Hartline Investment Upped Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) by $392,535 as Share Price Rose; Bank Of America Stake In Zynga (ZNGA) Was Has Raised

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 111,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 107,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79 million shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 15/05/2018 – Archive360 Included on Microsoft List of Partners Helping Customers in Their GDPR Journey; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 14/03/2018 – International Launch Services (ILS) Secures Additional Launch Orders for Proton Medium Vehicle; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 21/03/2018 – Hensel Phelps at Work on $13.5 Billion in Active Projects, Mostly for Tech Leaders Intel, Microsoft, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher

Bank Of America Corp increased its stake in Zynga Inc (ZNGA) by 180.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of America Corp bought 476,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.79% . The institutional investor held 740,564 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.95M, up from 263,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of America Corp who had been investing in Zynga Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 23.10M shares traded or 19.92% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c; 02/05/2018 – Zynga: Pincus’ Share Conversion Establishes Voting Rights Parity for All Zynga Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA ACQUIRES GRAM GAMES FOR $250M CASH & THREE-YEAR EARN OUT; 02/05/2018 – Zynga’s founder cedes control in a rare move for tech companies; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Mobile Developer Gram Games for $250 Million in Cash; 02/05/2018 – Zynga founder Mark Pincus is giving up voting control of his gaming company: ‘It’s time’ In an unusual move, Pincus doesn’t want the final say anymore and wanted more freedom; 08/05/2018 – Zynga Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 15; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Backs 2Q Rev $208M; 02/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS PINCUS’ VOTING RIGHTS REDUCED TO 10% FROM 70%

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&R Cap Mngmt has invested 2.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raymond James Na reported 2.55% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Carnegie Capital Asset Limited Liability has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Inc Ca reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stelac Advisory Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 1,085 shares. Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 1.53% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cleararc Capital Inc reported 186,181 shares stake. Chickasaw Capital Management Ltd holds 19,090 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt owns 34,359 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. First Heartland Consultants Inc has invested 0.51% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Keystone Fincl Planning Inc reported 32,841 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited stated it has 73,244 shares. Catalyst Cap Advsrs Ltd accumulated 41,500 shares. Moreover, Montag A & Assoc has 1.99% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 182,353 shares. Pure Financial Advsr reported 9,922 shares.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ZNGA shares while 66 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 651.42 million shares or 3.21% less from 673.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Mutual Of America Mngmt Lc has 0% invested in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 35,845 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 21,959 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp invested in 0% or 1,150 shares. Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Company, California-based fund reported 16,890 shares. 124,453 were accumulated by Van Eck Associate Corporation. Fiera Corp reported 594,782 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.02% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jump Trading Ltd Company holds 0.03% or 20,300 shares. Principal Gru invested in 70,511 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) for 18,532 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys has 1.44 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Trust Communication Na invested 0% in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA). Jefferies Group Limited invested in 1.61M shares or 0.07% of the stock. Bartlett Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 1,029 shares in its portfolio. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested 2.48% of its portfolio in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA).

Bank Of America Corp, which manages about $643.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IAT) by 103,190 shares to 658,691 shares, valued at $28.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DTH) by 124,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 852,968 shares, and cut its stake in Aarons Inc (NYSE:AAN).