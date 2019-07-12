Hartline Investment Stake in Microsoft Com (MSFT) Increased by $392,535; As Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) Valuation Rose, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Has Raised by $5.45 Million Its Holding

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Vulcan Matls Co (VMC) by 61.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp bought 46,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 121,608 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.40 million, up from 75,387 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Vulcan Matls Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.46. About 441,750 shares traded. Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC) has risen 2.36% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical VMC News: 19/04/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS LEGACY VULCAN LLC TO RATING ‘BBB’; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q EPS 39c; 29/03/2018 – REG-DECISIONS OF RAPALA VMC CORPORATION’S ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON 29 MARCH 2018; 16/03/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – THE ORDER WAS ISSUED TO REMOVE A REPAIRMAN OBSERVED IN A SCREEN DISCHARGE CHUTE; NO INJURIES OCCURRED FROM THE INCIDENT; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q REV. $854M, EST. $811.6M; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Rev $854.5M; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS CO – FOR 2018, EXPECT EARNINGS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS OF $4.00 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – VULCAN MATERIALS 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 44C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – Vulcan Materials 1Q Cont Ops EPS 40c; 26/03/2018 – Vulcan Minerals Inc. — Options Voisey’s Bay South Claims to Fjordland Exploration Inc

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 111,044 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.10 million, up from 107,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.8. About 8.26 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 16/04/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Microsoft Expert Nayamode Acquires Design Firm Bluewave Communications; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 15/05/2018 – Cohesity Delivers Web-Scale Simplicity for Secondary Data With Microsoft Azure; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and Maryland; 28/03/2018 – OANDA Exchange API app now available on Microsoft Dynamics 365; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 09/04/2018 – Amazon spent nearly $23 billion on R&D last year – more than any other U.S. company. It’s followed in spending by: ✅ Alphabet – $16.6 billion ✅ Intel – $13.1 billion ✅ Microsoft – $12.3 billion ✅ Apple – $11; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft 365 sounds like it’s taking over Windows 10 as the operating system, or rather subsuming it as Windows becomes part of the cloud and edge. #MSBuild2018 – ! $MSFT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.18 billion and $7.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 99,700 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $1.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (Call) by 45,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (Put).