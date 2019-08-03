Hartline Investment Raised Baidu Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) Holding by $2.70 Million as Market Value Declined; As Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Value Rose, Holder Altavista Wealth Management Has Cut Its Position by $327,184

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 3,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The institutional investor held 47,325 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.92 million, down from 50,471 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $116.44. About 11.56M shares traded or 58.06% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 13/03/2018 – Nfusion Wins Gold for Deception Based Security in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards; 10/04/2018 – India Tissue & Hygiene Market 2018-2023 – Procter & Gamble Home Products Account for Around 55% of the Market Share – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-P&G to cut ad agency spending by $1.25 bln over next 3 years – FT; 23/05/2018 – P&G – MAXIMUM AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE THAT P&G WILL PAY IN TENDER OFFER IS ABOUT $1.404 BLN; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 07/03/2018 – P&G brand chief vows to `take back control’ from agencies; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST (PGEL) – OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SAYS OTC BUSINESS CARRIES HIGHER-THAN-AVERAGE MARGINS; 13/03/2018 – Procter & Gamble Resolves Crest Whitestrips Patent Infringement Dispute With Ranir

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A (BIDU) by 184.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 16,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Baidu Inc Spon Adr Rep A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC FILES PRELIMINARY PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART NOTES OFFERING – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU INC BIDU.O – Ql LU WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Baidu to integrate Nuomi Pictures with iQiyi soon, sources say; 22/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Baidu, Inc. $1.5b Across 2 Tranches; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 26/04/2018 – Baidu Planning to Dispose of Majority Equity Stake in Fincl Service Business

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.18% or 3,855 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 1.15M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 1.33% or 70,000 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Investment Il invested 0.53% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Boston accumulated 8.75 million shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.79% or 292,100 shares. Ashford Incorporated has invested 0.04% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Sigma Counselors owns 31,569 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 1.91 million shares. 3.49M are owned by Fil Limited. Colorado-based Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.31% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 1.16% or 620,475 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability accumulated 5,949 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag holds 295,655 shares.

More notable recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Stocks That Love to Raise Their Dividends – Motley Fool” on July 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Better Buy: Procter & Gamble vs. Coca-Cola – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Wall Street Down Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Procter & Gamble Q4 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Dow Jones Today: A Strong End to the Week – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $252.77 million activity. $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Posada Juan Fernando. $895,500 worth of stock was sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima on Wednesday, February 13. Shares for $428,789 were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Monday, February 4. Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) on Wednesday, February 6. Matthew Price had sold 20,000 shares worth $1.98M. Sheppard Valarie L sold $2.93 million worth of stock.

Altavista Wealth Management Inc, which manages about $282.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdrr Gold Shares (GLD) by 7,875 shares to 36,783 shares, valued at $4.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK) by 2,317 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,356 shares, and has risen its stake in 3 Mth T.

More notable recent Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Forget Google: Here Are 3 Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Struggling With Its 7.1% Return On Capital Employed? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Global Mobile Payments Market to Reach $3.6 Trillion by 2024 – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Baidu (BIDU) Down 8.4% on Target Price Cut by Susquehanna – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Acacia, Baidu, BioMarin, Boeing, BP, CSX, Deere, HCA, PepsiCo, Redfin, S&P, Trimble, Visa, Zillow and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 10, 2019.