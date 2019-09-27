Hartline Investment Position in Waste Mgmt Del Com (WM) Raised by $302,565 as Market Valuation Rose; Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Rose While Connors Investor Services Cut by $362,796 Its Stake

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (WM) by 9.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 2,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 31,270 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.61 million, up from 28,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 2.22M shares traded or 31.03% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net $396M; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.97-Adj EPS $4.05; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Waste Management Acquires Anderson Rubbish Disposal And Moorpark Rubbish Disposal; 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 21/05/2018 – Waste Management Presenting at Conference Jun 12

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Systems (ADBE) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connors Investor Services Inc sold 1,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 58,166 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.14M, down from 59,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc who had been investing in Adobe Systems for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.30% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $283.81. About 4.33M shares traded or 76.21% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Informatica Launches Support for Adobe Cloud Platform with New Connector; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 21/05/2018 – Adobe said it’s paying $1.68 billion for Magento Commerce; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Branch Becomes Premier Level Partner in Adobe Exchange Partner Program to Drive Digital Experience and Measurement Innovations

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 92,400 shares. Fayez Sarofim & accumulated 3,812 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And reported 2.33M shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Private Asset Mngmt has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Lourd Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Ancora Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 5,355 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp invested in 2.97M shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). First Fincl Bank Of Omaha reported 68,184 shares. 2,094 were accumulated by Holderness Invests. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 376,915 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 0.5% or 51,188 shares. Tctc Holdings Ltd Llc owns 488,710 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc owns 0.18% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 1.79 million shares. Spectrum Mgmt Group invested 0.73% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $418.38 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,018 shares to 94,146 shares, valued at $18.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 8,863 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,799 shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd Sponsored Ads (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Connors Investor Services Inc, which manages about $522.13M and $754.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 7,378 shares to 70,445 shares, valued at $14.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) by 3,659 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,429 shares, and has risen its stake in Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ).