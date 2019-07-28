Hartline Investment Lowered Its Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Stake as Share Price Rose; Ally Financial (ALLY) Holding Raised by Greenleaf Trust

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $78.38. About 178,605 shares traded or 83.29% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 3.87% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 28/03/2018 – Review: A Blistering Billie Piper Unravels Brilliantly in `Yerma’; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Ally Financial Inc (ALLY) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust bought 44,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 268,899 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.39M, up from 224,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Ally Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.25B market cap company. It closed at $33.73 lastly. It is down 8.97% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 26/04/2018 – Ally Financial 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 08/05/2018 – Westlake Financial Services Lists Vehicles on Ally’s SmartAuction; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC ALLY.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.06 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Sees 1Q Noninterest Expense Up 4%-5%; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC SEES ADJ EPS GROWTH OF 20 PCT TO 30 PCT FOR 2018 – PRESENTATION SLIDES; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 19/04/2018 – Ally Financial Inc Says Auto Finance Vice Chairman Tim Russi to Leave Oct; 03/04/2018 – Personetics and its Customers to Discuss Al in Banking at the 2018 Retail Banking Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 30,551 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Aperio Gp Limited Co owns 5,341 shares. United Fire Inc accumulated 7,722 shares. The New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc has invested 0.25% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Moreover, Atwood Palmer has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 20 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Goldman Sachs Inc owns 233,218 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 58,472 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Indexiq Advsrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Jefferies Grp Ltd Company accumulated 17,200 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors holds 0% or 15 shares. Parkside Finance Fincl Bank And Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 31 shares.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMD) by 128,319 shares to 176,482 shares, valued at $4.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,179 shares to 251,272 shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,264 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,149 shares, and cut its stake in Hologic Inc (NASDAQ:HOLX).

