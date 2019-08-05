Hartline Investment Lifted Its Zillow Group Cl A (Z) Holding; Ibm Retirement Fund Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $449,661

Ibm Retirement Fund increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 16.18% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ibm Retirement Fund acquired 4,051 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ibm Retirement Fund holds 29,088 shares with $3.23M value, up from 25,037 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $249.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $138.3. About 10.44M shares traded or 20.25% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 03/04/2018 – Murdoch’s Fox could separate Sky News to satisfy UK regulator on takeover; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Exclusive: Comcast readies bid for 21st Century Fox; 24/05/2018 – Disney is completing its new Star Wars themed parks in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 12/04/2018 – ESPN launches ESPN+, its $5 streaming service that is not ESPN Disney has big plans to sell its stuff directly to consumers. This is a first step; 27/04/2018 – DISNEY: AVENGERS POSTED $39M IN THURSDAY EVENING PREVIEWS; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 29/05/2018 – Disney Reportedly Gathering Cash for Twenty-First Century Fox Bid

Hartline Investment Corp increased Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) stake by 29.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp acquired 37,559 shares as Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z)’s stock rose 53.77%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 166,333 shares with $5.69 million value, up from 128,774 last quarter. Zillow Group Inc Cl A now has $9.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.23% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $47.08. About 1.72 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 10.34% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.34% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 10/04/2018 – Bill Gurley, general partner at venture capital fund Benchmark, has backed companies like OpenTable, Zillow, Grubhub and Uber; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zillow Group Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZG); 13/04/2018 – Zillow plans to start flipping houses; 26/04/2018 – Zillow: Greater Toronto Would See Only Modest Rent Boost From Amazon HQ2; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: 1Q More Than 175M Avg Monthly Unique Users Accessed Mobile Apps, Websites; 14/03/2018 Zillow Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 21; 21/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Take-Two Interactive Software, Zillow and International Flavors & Fragrances; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Philips Will Serve in Advisory Role for Two Years to Ensure Smooth Transition

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 10. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. Imperial Capital maintained the shares of DIS in report on Tuesday, May 7 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, April 23 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $132 target. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Tuesday, February 19. Macquarie Research has “Buy” rating and $125 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) rating on Wednesday, May 8. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $16000 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neumann Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 5,314 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Iat Reinsurance Com Ltd holds 0.55% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 29,017 shares. Wheatland Advisors reported 0.36% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Cypress Gru invested in 0.44% or 19,342 shares. Myriad Asset holds 1.3% or 130,000 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 136,118 are held by Sandy Spring Bancorp. Hm Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company reported 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Jones Financial Lllp has invested 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Gm Advisory Gp holds 0.45% or 12,324 shares in its portfolio. Tudor Invest Et Al holds 1.19% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 259,596 shares. Moreover, Cambridge Tru Com has 0.21% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Davenport Co Ltd Liability Co accumulated 357,120 shares. Iron Fincl Ltd Company, Illinois-based fund reported 3,039 shares.