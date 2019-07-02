Hartline Investment Lifted Its Holding in Zillow Group Cl A (Z) by $1.28 Million; Levin Capital Strategies LP Raised Holding in Novagold Resources (NG) by $560,000

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Novagold Resources (NG) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 140,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.03 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.48M, up from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Novagold Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.29% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.83. About 2.66 million shares traded or 18.70% up from the average. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEMKT:NG) has declined 19.92% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today

Hartline Investment Corp increased its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (Z) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp bought 37,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 166,333 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, up from 128,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Zillow Group Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $47.88. About 1.21 million shares traded. Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has declined 29.44% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical Z News: 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group 1Q Rev $299.9M; 30/05/2018 – Weighing in on tech regulation from the Code Conference on Wednesday, Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff rushed to Facebook’s defense; 19/03/2018 – Seattle Mayor Durkan, Amazon, Starbucks, Zillow and others convene to talk solutions to homelessness as part of United Way’s Community Resource Exchange; 13/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff said the company’s existing audience of sellers and buyers uniquely positions it for success as a real estate investor; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group Will Engage Executive Recruiting Firm to Search for New CFO; 13/04/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties Expand Partnership with Zillow’s Instant Offers Program; 11/04/2018 – Zillow CEO Spencer Rascoff works from a treadmill desk with a view of Seattle’s Space Needle – take a closer look at his desk; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Kathleen Philips Is Retiring From Role as CFO Effective May 31; 07/05/2018 – Zillow Group: Jennifer Rock Will Serve as Interim CFO; 02/04/2018 – Redfin files to raise $100 million in an IPO as the online real estate broker takes on Zillow

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $891.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.84M shares to 10,730 shares, valued at $576,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 4.27M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,175 shares, and cut its stake in Chubb Corp.