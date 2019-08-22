Hartline Investment Has Trimmed Its Position in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Com (MMC) by $1.02 Million as Shares Rose; Holder Accuvest Global Advisors Has Upped Netflix (NFLX) Stake

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com (MMC) by 52.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 11,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 10,000 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $939,000, down from 21,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.52B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $97.8. About 757,789 shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 23/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 13/04/2018 – MOVES-Insurance broker Marsh names new CEO for UK, Ireland; 27/03/2018 – Mercer’s Global Assets Under Delegated Management Increases by $70BN in 2017; 24/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Public Comment Sought on Eastern Great Marsh Project in National Lakeshore; 26/03/2018 – AIG hires general insurance marketing chief from MMC; 24/04/2018 – Mercer: BREAKING: Be the first to see the pressing issues impacting the #FutureofWork in @Mercer’s newly released 2018 Glob…; 13/03/2018 – Marsh Bellofram Announces New BelGAS CP Division; 13/04/2018 – MOVES- Cushman & Wakefield, Marsh, Macquarie Capital; 23/05/2018 – Karolinska Institutet researcher discusses inflammation therapies at Feinstein Institute Marsh Lecture

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 156.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 1,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 2,918 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, up from 1,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $130.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $297.81. About 5.69 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 28/03/2018 – Netflix Appoints Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador Susan Rice to Its Board; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 07/05/2018 – Collider.com: Netflix Recruits `Beauty and the Beast’ Screenwriter for David Ayer’s `Bright’ Sequel; 08/03/2018 – Netflix CEO says the company will see $15 billion in revenue this year; 29/03/2018 – NETFLIX APPOINTS OBAMA CRONY SUSAN RICE TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/04/2018 – Ame (AE): Is Netflix asking for $1.5 billion as a last-ditch survival effort?; 12/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Norwegian political storm evokes Trump and Breivik; 14/05/2018 – Vodacom Agrees To Content Deal With Netflix Ahead of Fiber Push; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – CBS votes to end Redstone control

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Netflix Just Poached Two of HBO’s Biggest Talents – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Netflix Stock Is Getting Back to Binge Worthy Levels – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Netflix (NFLX) Inks Deal With Game of Thrones Creators – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Telecom Carriers Deploy Divergent Local TV Service Strategies – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why iQiyi Stock Could Be in Trouble – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foxhaven Asset Limited Partnership holds 59,075 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. 1,348 are held by Ballentine Prtn Lc. Bb&T has invested 0.04% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Navellier Associate invested in 0.5% or 9,000 shares. Sei Invests Commerce holds 220,119 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hillhouse Capital Mgmt Limited invested in 59,092 shares. 45,000 are held by Cypress Funds Ltd. 2,892 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Llc. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Lc holds 0.03% or 75,531 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 242 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. S R Schill Assocs owns 1,500 shares. Zweig has 2.83% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 71,394 shares. Syntal Ptnrs holds 0.11% or 700 shares in its portfolio. 1,943 were accumulated by Sfmg Ltd Com. Highland Capital Mgmt holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,114 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29 million and $184.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Netherlandsetf (EWN) by 29,114 shares to 20,125 shares, valued at $602,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc Msci Sth Korea Etf (EWY) by 22,344 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 70,679 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Jpn Etf New.

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zillow Group Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:Z) by 37,559 shares to 166,333 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI) by 13,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,332 shares, and has risen its stake in Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK).

More recent Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Jamil Jaffer and Kaushik Mehta Appointed to Key Leadership Roles in Mercer’s West Market – Business Wire” on August 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan Q2 adjusted EPS beats estimate, shares fall – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019 was also an interesting one.