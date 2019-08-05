Hartline Investment Has Lowered Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) Holding By $1.17 Million; Pinebridge Investments LP Has Upped Its Nike Cl B (NKE) Holding

Hartline Investment Corp decreased Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) stake by 24.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC)’s stock declined 4.60%. The Hartline Investment Corp holds 50,000 shares with $3.64 million value, down from 66,295 last quarter. Piper Jaffray Cos Com now has $1.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $73.21. About 129,646 shares traded or 33.58% up from the average. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 05/03/2018 VALEANT: PIPER SAYS INSUFFICIENT DIFFERENTIATION, AVAILABILITY OF GENERICS, BRAND COMPETITION, HEAVY PAYER CONTRACTING RENDER LONGER-TERM TARGETS UNREALISTIC; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 03/04/2018 – Richland Source: Train and truck collide on Piper Road; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE

Pinebridge Investments Lp increased Nike Inc Cl B (NKE) stake by 62.06% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinebridge Investments Lp acquired 20,769 shares as Nike Inc Cl B (NKE)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 54,237 shares with $4.57M value, up from 33,468 last quarter. Nike Inc Cl B now has $126.76B valuation. The stock decreased 2.67% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $78.97. About 7.08M shares traded or 8.55% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Exits Nike, Cuts Manulife Financial; 07/05/2018 – NIKE INC – ROSEMARY CLAIR BECOMES NEW VP, GM OF GLOBAL WOMEN’S AND CESAR GARCIA BECOMES NEW VP, GM GLOBAL RUNNING, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings spell trouble for Under Armour in apparel; 22/03/2018 – NIKE CFO: FX HEADWIND TO BE NEUTRAL IN FY 4Q; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 29/04/2018 – Finally, fed up, a group of women inside Nike’s Beaverton, Oregon headquarters started a small revolt; 15/03/2018 – Nike: Names Elliott Hill President of Consumer and Marketplace; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 04/04/2018 – Nike “has failed to gain traction” in hiring and promoting more women and minorities, according to a memo Nike’s HR Chief sent to employees on Wednesday; 09/04/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS HAS ACQUIRED INVERTEX LTD, A COMPUTER VISION FIRM BASED IN TEL AVIV, ISRAEL

Among 22 analysts covering Nike (NYSE:NKE), 16 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. Nike had 39 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Sell” rating and $60 target in Friday, March 22 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Hold” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Friday, March 22 by Guggenheim. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Credit Suisse. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $100 target in Friday, June 21 report. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, March 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Monday, March 18. The stock of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) earned “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arcadia Mi owns 410 shares. Omers Administration Corp stated it has 0.95% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.27% or 182,548 shares. London Of Virginia reported 180,207 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 3,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cutter & Brokerage reported 5,713 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 12,706 shares. Davenport & Com Ltd Liability Com holds 501,143 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 44,958 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Strategic Fincl reported 5,603 shares. 45,336 are owned by Smithbridge Asset Management De. Stephens Inc Ar holds 103,421 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca reported 44,799 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Capital has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Greenleaf Trust has 99,449 shares.

More notable recent NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Share Price Is Up 121% And Shareholders Are Boasting About It – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Kickin’ Game With Kevin Irwin, The Experience Manager Of StockX – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nike + Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics: What To Expect – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Gap’s Athletic Brand Signs Olympic Star Allyson Felix – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nike keeps plans for Arizona factory – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased Cbre Group Inc Cl A (NYSE:CBG) stake by 12,436 shares to 59,472 valued at $2.94 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Conagra Brands Inc Com (NYSE:CAG) stake by 697,978 shares and now owns 219,151 shares. Clearwater Paper Corp Com (NYSE:CLW) was reduced too.

Hartline Investment Corp increased Splunk Inc Com (NASDAQ:SPLK) stake by 4,789 shares to 21,183 valued at $2.64 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) stake by 1,821 shares and now owns 6,017 shares. Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15 are held by Tci Wealth Advsr. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Carroll Financial Assoc stated it has 4 shares. Ameriprise Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Invesco Limited invested in 319,285 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). 4,722 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Brandywine Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 46,148 shares. 4,728 are held by Millennium Mgmt Lc. Tower Cap Ltd Com (Trc) owns 482 shares. Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Fifth Third State Bank holds 490 shares. The Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards And has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC).