Hartline Investment Has Decreased Its Stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by $1.17 Million as Share Value Declined; Stevens Capital Management LP Lowered Stake in Fortinet (FTNT) by $321,210

Hartline Investment Corp decreased its stake in Piper Jaffray Cos Com (PJC) by 24.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartline Investment Corp sold 16,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.64 million, down from 66,295 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartline Investment Corp who had been investing in Piper Jaffray Cos Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $996.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $70.14. About 77,806 shares traded. Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) has risen 1.69% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PJC News: 15/05/2018 – NTSB ISSUES INVESTIGATIVE UPDATE ON PIPER IN-FLIGHT BREAKUP; 26/03/2018 – ASLAN PHARMA TO OFFER ADS VIA LEERINK, PIPER, BTIG, CLSA, HC; 21/03/2018 – GenNx360 Capital Partners Announces Acquisition of CRS Temporary Housing; 27/03/2018 – Fungus Kills Bed Bugs – First Used in Oklahoma by Pied Piper; 31/05/2018 – Incyte Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 26/04/2018 – JEAN COUTU GROUP PJC INC – DIRECTORS HAS DECLARED A DIVIDEND OF $0.0557 PER SHARE; 31/05/2018 – bluebird bio Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight; 19/04/2018 – Art Review: Adrian Piper: The Thinking Canvas; 05/04/2018 – Federal Register: Airworthiness Directives; Piper Aircraft, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Accord Project Announces New Members in Major International Law Firms Ashurst, DLA Piper, Fasken, Orrick and Simmons & Simmons

Stevens Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp sold 3,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.60% . The hedge fund held 42,158 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 46,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $80.35. About 1.31 million shares traded. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 27.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns B2 corporate family rating to Everest Bidco SAS (Exclusive Group); outlook stable; 11/04/2018 – Arista Networks Joins Fortinet Fabric-Ready Partner Program to Advance Security Automation Across Data Center and Cloud; 11/04/2018 – Media Advisory: Fortinet to Showcase the Third and the Latest Generation of Network Security with the Evolution of its Security; 28/03/2018 – Pulse Secure NAC Integrates with Fortinet Security Fabric to Enrich Endpoint Intelligence and Automate Threat Response; 15/05/2018 – Starboard Value LP Exits Position in Fortinet; 29/05/2018 – CRN Exclusive: Fortinet Makes Managed Security More Accessible To Small Partners With New Tier, Pricing; 06/04/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $60 FROM $56; 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR ADDED FTNT, JACK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet quarterly profit surges; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Adj EPS 33c

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88 billion and $2.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (NYSE:LNC) by 33,739 shares to 120,735 shares, valued at $7.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 368,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 384,059 shares, and has risen its stake in Msa Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA).

Hartline Investment Corp, which manages about $366.93M and $382.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc Com (NYSE:PANW) by 1,821 shares to 6,017 shares, valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp Com (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 16,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 65,484 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Biotech Etf (XBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.65, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold PJC shares while 40 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 10.68 million shares or 2.30% less from 10.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Llc owns 33,579 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Price T Rowe Md has 14,929 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The New York-based Focused Wealth Management has invested 0% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability invested in 0.18% or 451,901 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Victory Cap Management Incorporated reported 0.05% in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 319,285 shares. Kennedy reported 141,858 shares. First Manhattan holds 0% or 801 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 4,935 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 22,581 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 6,896 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northern Tru Corporation has 0% invested in Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) for 197,488 shares.

Analysts await Piper Jaffray Companies (NYSE:PJC) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.71 EPS, down 8.06% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PJC’s profit will be $24.29 million for 10.25 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Piper Jaffray Companies for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.55% EPS growth.